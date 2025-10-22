Safer Roads, Smarter Fleets: Geotab & Vitality Launch Data-Driven Behavioural Science Joint Venture

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc . and its affiliates (“Geotab”), the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, and Vitality , have formed a joint venture to improve driver safety and well-being, reduce risk and support better road safety. Following its beta launch in Canada, US and in Europe earlier this year, Geotab Vitality is now available in Australia, rewarding drivers for safer behaviours.

This first-of-its-kind solution combines Geotab’s advanced telematics and AI-powered predictive collision analytics with Vitality’s proven behavioural science, creating a new way to inspire and reward safer driving habits. Geotab Vitality is fully integrated in the MyGeotab platform, providing drivers with personalised goals based on past performance, to encourage steady progress each week. Daily improvements translate into points, which are tracked using Geotab’s predictive collision risk model.

When drivers achieve their weekly goals, they unlock real-world, localised rewards such as coffee or gift cards, which can then be redeemed via an in-app Rewards Mall. This positive, reward-based system reinforces long-term safe driving habits across fleets of all sizes, helping ensure driver engagement and lasting impact. Early results from similar global programs show a 15% improvement in driver behaviour within the first 30 days, as well as 55% fewer insurance claims compared to national averages.

The need for such solutions is urgent. Collisions cost Australian fleets billions yearly, harming drivers, communities, and profitability. According to the Australian Government’s study of Social cost of road crashes , road crashes cost $27 billion annually (2016–2020).

The new joint offering provides fleets with access to an all-in-one behaviour change platform, leveraging Vitality’s science-backed toolkit to incentivise and reward safe driving. This proactive, positive reinforcement model is designed to reduce accident-related costs, improve driver well-being, and support driver retention in a challenging industry environment.

“Traditional safety programs react to mistakes. We are building a system that prevents them,” said David Brown, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Geotab. “By combining our predictive AI with Vitality’s incentive model, we can identify risk and encourage safer habits before an incident occurs. The future of fleet safety is positive reinforcement – eliminating risk, not just managing it.”

“Through our joint venture with Geotab, we are creating shared value – safer roads for communities, lower costs for fleets, and meaningful rewards for drivers who perform well,” said Francois Theron, Deputy CEO of Vitality Drive International. “Together, we’re tackling one of the most pressing challenges in transport: improving driver behaviour to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Unlike traditional safety programs that penalise poor behaviour, Geotab Vitality flips the script by rewarding drivers at all skill levels, building safer, more efficient operations across industries.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/au and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

Geotab, the Geotab logo, MyGeotab and Geotab Marketplace are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Vitality Global

Vitality Global is the world’s largest behavioral change platform, offering personalised health, wellness and safer driving solutions designed to inspire and reward healthy behavior change for insurance clients, partners and employees. Our goal is to build a stronger, healthier world using smart tech, actuarial science and behavioral insights. Through personalised health and wellness solutions for both individuals and organisations, we help to inspire healthy change. We are guided by a core purpose to make people healthier, and we achieve this through the Vitality program – a global platform that educates, encourages and enables healthier decision making.

The effect is positive for all stakeholders: members benefit from better health, financial rewards and additional incentives; employers benefit from healthier, more productive, and more engaged employees; Insurers enjoy positive selection, as well as lower claims and lapses; Drive partners benefit from less frequent and less severe claims; and society benefits as a whole. We call this Vitality Shared-value Insurance. Vitality Global is responsible for the expansion of the Shared-value Insurance Model beyond South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through partnerships with forward-thinking insurers, employers and driving partners, Vitality Global is proud to impact 34 million people across 39 Markets. Learn more at www.vitalityglobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Instagram , Facebook and X .

