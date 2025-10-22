Aclarion Wins “Rising Star” at 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards at HLTH

Company previously announced it was selected as a finalist from more than 1,800 submissions

Award win underscores growing impact of Aclarion’s breakthrough Nociscan solution for chronic low back pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc ., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced it was named a Rising Star in the Clinical Diagnostic Device category during the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards at HLTH .





The Digital Health Awards are held annually and celebrates advancements in the digital health industry. The Rising Star track highlights emerging digital health companies that show exceptional potential and clinical impact. Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Bond accepted the award on behalf of Aclarion, recognizing the company as a next-generation innovator making significant changes through technology for patients with chronic low back pain.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a Rising Star and to be part of the Digital Health Awards at HLTH ecosystem that is shaping the future of digital health,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “This award underscores our team’s commitment to advancing objective, noninvasive information that helps physicians ‘see pain’ and make better treatment decisions for the millions suffering from chronic low back pain worldwide.”

This recognition highlights the company's aim to make Nociscan the gold standard in identifying sources of low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine. By transforming MR spectroscopy signals into objective biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain, Nociscan provides actionable information that enables physicians to develop more personalized treatment plans for patients. An estimated 266 million people across the globe live with chronic low back pain.

The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare speed, efficiency and equity with their digital innovations. Being named a winner from a pool of more than 1,800 submissions reflects Aclarion’s commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/601ee985-6f9f-445a-8cf4-9fb68063cc33