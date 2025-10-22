MEXC Foundation Mobilizes Emergency Relief for Philippines Earthquakes





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation, the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, has launched an emergency relief operation in Philippines following the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu on September 30 and 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Davao on October 10. MEXC Foundation has mobilized a cross-sector relief network to deliver essential supplies to 225 families displaced by earthquake. Powered by Web3 Cebu, JCI, Alpha Kappa PI, local media, Davao DeFi Community, and local volunteer organizations, the initiative demonstrates how blockchain communities can rapidly coordinate grassroots disaster response.

The operation distributed clean water, rice, essential food supplies, hygiene products, blankets, and clothing across North Cebu and Davao's hardest-hit areas. By connecting Web3 communities with established civic organizations, student networks, and local business groups, the Foundation created an agile distribution framework that ensured supplies reached affected families within days of the disaster.

This response exemplifies Community Giving—one of MEXC Foundation's three core pillars—showing how blockchain organizations can extend impact beyond their industry during critical moments. Launched in August 2025, the Foundation focuses on Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving to accelerate responsible Web3 adoption while addressing real-world needs.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

