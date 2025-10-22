PatientSync Selects Telnyx to Power AI-Driven Voice Experiences for Healthcare Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To deliver faster, smarter patient experiences, PatientSync , a leading patient engagement and contact center platform for healthcare providers, has selected Telnyx , the full-stack conversational AI platform, to power its intelligent call flows and mission critical health Voice AI agents.

Healthcare organizations rely on PatientSync to manage millions of patient interactions every year from scheduling and reminders to billing and triage. To meet growing demand for real-time, always-on engagement, PatientSync turned to Telnyx’s programmable voice infrastructure and AI orchestration stack.

Built on Telnyx’s private global network and GPU-accelerated edge, the platform enables ultra-low-latency conversations and end-to-end control that public-cloud CPaaS providers can’t match. Through Telnyx’s API-first architecture, PatientSync can rapidly design and deploy intelligent call flows and Voice AI agents that automate high-volume patient interactions, helping healthcare systems unburden staff while delivering 24/7 patient support.

“Our customers need reliable, intelligent communication tools that integrate seamlessly with clinical workflows,” said Clint Holliday, CTO at PatientSync. “Telnyx gives us the flexibility and performance to build AI-powered call flows that feel natural, responsive, and always available, exactly what modern healthcare environments demand.”

By leveraging Telnyx Voice AI technology, PatientSync is extending the capabilities of its platform to deliver more personalized, compliant, and scalable voice experiences. Clinics, hospitals, and health systems can now automate inbound and outbound calls securely, reducing call center bottlenecks, improving response times, and ensuring a consistent patient experience across every interaction.

“We’re excited that PatientSync chose Telnyx to power their next generation of voice-driven patient engagement,” said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. “Healthcare organizations need infrastructure they can trust for mission-critical conversations. Our private backbone and embedded AI orchestration allow innovators like PatientSync to deliver real-time, human-like voice AI at a fraction of the cost, without compromising on reliability, compliance, or quality.”

With its licensed carrier footprint in 40+ countries, 24/7/365 live engineering support, and 10+ years of programmable voice expertise, Telnyx continues to be the platform of choice for enterprises building low-latency Voice AI into mission-critical operations from hospitals and insurers to banks and global logistics providers.