Vema Hydrogen to Help Power California's Clean Energy Transition as a Qualified FPH2 Supplier

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen , developer of a disruptive renewable hydrogen production technology - Engineered Mineral Hydrogen™ - announced that it has been chosen as a Qualified Supplier by The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH 2 ). The collaboration positions Vema to supply clean hydrogen at scale to California’s municipalities, transit agencies, and businesses through FPH 2 ’s network, and advances the state’s leadership in clean energy innovation.

Backed by $12.6 billion in federal and state investment, California is rapidly scaling its clean hydrogen economy. Vema's technology directly supports this vision by delivering affordable, clean hydrogen to FPH 2 's network of customers, helping to decarbonize industries and meet the state's growing baseload power needs.

“Through centralized procurement and planning, we aim to lower the barriers to entry and scale hydrogen adoption statewide,” said Chairman R. Rex Parris at FPH 2 . “Our Qualified Supplier process ensures that vetted producers, including Vema Hydrogen, can participate in California’s clean energy transition through a transparent, public utility model.”

Selected from multiple applicants, Vema Hydrogen is introducing a new, cost-competitive method for hydrogen production: Engineered Mineral Hydrogen™ (EMH). The technology uses geoscience to create high-purity hydrogen from naturally occurring reactions below the earth's surface, positioning the company to meet future gigawatt-scale energy demands. As Vema scales its operations, it plans to drill its first pilot wells on the U.S. West Coast later this year.

“The U.S.'s rapid AI and data center growth is demanding an unprecedented amount of new power generation,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen. “Our hydrogen solution is equipped to meet this demand, and we are committed to delivering low-cost and low-carbon Engineered Mineral Hydrogen to FPH 2 ’s members.”

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen is a U.S. producer of low-carbon hydrogen, offering a new path to a clean energy future. The company's unique technology, Engineered Mineral Hydrogen™ (EMH), harnesses naturally occurring chemical reactions below the Earth's surface to produce high-purity hydrogen. By applying geoscience to de-risk production and ensure predictable, cost-competitive output, Vema makes clean hydrogen a viable solution for large-scale industrial energy and baseload power needs. More https://www.vema.earth/ .

About First Public Hydrogen

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH 2 ) is the United States’ 1st public hydrogen utility, designed to connect hydrogen producers with end users through a transparent, cost-effective model. As a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), FPH 2 facilitates hydrogen procurement, delivery, and infrastructure development, helping municipalities, transit agencies, and private companies transition to clean energy. By aggregating demand and fostering strategic partnerships, FPH 2 makes hydrogen adoption easier and more affordable.

Join us in shaping the future of clean energy. Learn more or become a member at fph2.org.

Media Contacts

Mission Control for Vema Hydrogen

vema@missionc2.com