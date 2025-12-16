Vema Hydrogen to Deliver Clean Hydrogen for California Data Centers to Meet Surging Energy Demand

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen , developer of a disruptive sustainable hydrogen production technology - Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH) - announced that it has entered a Hydrogen Purchase and Sale Agreement with Verne , a provider of on-site power and cooling solutions for data centers. Through this agreement, Verne will leverage Vema’s clean hydrogen to provide affordable, reliable and low-emission power for its data center customers, with operations beginning as soon as 2028.

The landmark commercial step demonstrates the demand for EMH in California and the commercial traction in the high-growth data center sector. With data center energy consumption expected to double by 2030, the industry is focused on finding new energy sources for the roughly 945 terawatt-hours needed.

“Artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for power, and the industry desperately needs scalable solutions like Vema’s Engineered Mineral Hydrogen,” said Ted McKlveen, Verne Co-founder & CEO. “We are excited to partner with Vema to offer our data customers a solution that meets not only their rising power needs, but also their sustainability goals.”

Vema will increase production to over 36,000 metric tons per year of EMH over the course of the 10-year agreement. Through this project, the two companies are establishing a framework to supply reliable and affordable clean power to Verne’s data center customers based on Vema’s clean hydrogen supply.

Vema’s proprietary technology uses geoscience to create high-purity, sustainable hydrogen from naturally occurring reactions below the earth's surface, positioning the company to meet gigawatt-scale energy demands. This partnership expands Vema’s presence in California, following the company’s recent recognition as a Qualified Supplier by The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH 2 ) to supply clean hydrogen to FPH 2 ’s network across the state.

“There is a robust market for baseload power generation across the US, where data centers are straining the grid,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen. “With our Engineered Mineral Hydrogen and Verne’s power solutions, data centers will have access to affordable, clean power that is not dependent on state or federal incentives. As we power California’s fastest-growing markets with clean hydrogen, we look toward expanding our hydrogen to markets globally and supporting AI-driven power hubs.”

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen is a U.S. producer of low-carbon hydrogen, offering a new path to a clean energy future. The company's unique technology, Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH), harnesses naturally occurring chemical reactions below the Earth's surface to produce high-purity sustainable hydrogen. By applying geoscience to de-risk production and ensure predictable, cost-competitive output, Vema makes clean hydrogen a viable solution for large-scale industrial energy and baseload power needs. More https://www.vema.earth/ .

About Verne

Verne develops reliable, affordable, and innovative power and cooling solutions for the industrial base: data center campuses, edge compute sites and more. Verne is supported by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Breakthrough Energy Fellows, Caterpillar VC, NextEra Energy Resources, United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund, Collaborative Fund, ARPA-E, The U.S. Army, and other leading organizations.