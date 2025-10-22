Bluwhale Secures $10 Million Strategic Series A in Institutional Funding 





SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluwhale, the decentralized AI network powering agents on blockchains, today announced the close of its $10 million Series A funding round backed by a global financial institution and top L1/L2 blockchains. The fresh raise underscores the growing trend of institutional adoption of digital assets, as well as the industry’s shift toward real-world applications of blockchain and AI.

A major investor in the round is UOB Venture Management, a wholly owned subsidiary that conducts direct investment. United Overseas Bank is among the world’s top 100 banks and recent acquirer of Citi’s consumer banking business. SBI Holdings, Japan’s $74 billion financial infrastructure giant, is already one of Bluwhale’s investors, alongside five of the top 100 blockchains, including Sui, Tezos, Cardano, Arbitrum and Movement Labs.

“The investors in this round signal strong commitments from both Web2 and Web3 to a future powered by AI agents delivering financial services across blockchains,” said Han Jin, CEO, Bluwhale. “It’s an incredible time to be in crypto as institutional adoption has reached an all-time high, from ETF investments to launching stablecoins to offering loans backed by digital assets.”

Bluwhale went to market with a consumer-first approach that pairs a user’s financial health score with an AI agent marketplace, where enterprises and developers launch financial services to a financially savvy Gen Z audience. The platform currently has more than 3.6 million users worldwide, and hundreds of AI agents deliver services, recommend assets, and execute transactions on- and off-chain.

In contrast to other crypto startups, Bluwhale focuses on unlocking real-world applications, establishing itself as the foundation for the next generation of digital financial intelligence for consumers and enterprises. Behind the scenes, Bluwhale’s Layer 3 network orchestrates the resources to power those AI agents with data, storage, and computing, creating a multi-chain infrastructure for scalable and interoperable AI.

Bluwhale’s Token Generation Event (TGE) occured on Oct. 21, 2025, introducing $BLUAI, the native token that powers its decentralized AI network. The TGE marks the next step in expanding its ecosystem beyond core infrastructure to active market participation.

“Our backers, from major banks to leading blockchain players, share our belief that decentralized AI will transform financial services and beyond across chains. We are proud to be part of that transformation,” Jin continued.

Many of the existing investors participated in this round, while new backers included PAID Network, Sublime Ventures, High Cosmos Capital, CMY Ventures, DataSpike, NewHeritage, and the Head of AI at Amazon, among others.

Institutional investment in digital assets has grown dramatically in 2025. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs have already drawn more than $118 billion in institutional inflows during Q3 2025, with BlackRock’s iBIT fund surpassing $86 billion AUM. Corporate treasuries now hold over $113 billion in Bitcoin, signaling the shift from speculative trading to strategic, long-term accumulation.

Bluwhale’s Series A marks the next phase of this evolution, demonstrating that alongside core infrastructure, institutions are also backing advanced applications, such as AI agents on blockchains, that can deliver personalized, always-on financial services.

“Over the next 30 years, there will be one of the biggest wealth transfers ever -- from Boomers to Millennials and Gen Z. The financial services industry will not be able to keep up with managing all of this wealth. Traditional financial institutions are lagging and missing out on essential digital transformation,” said Jin. “Gen Z is used to getting all of its information online, 24/7 while accessing everything from the comfort of their homes. They will need AI agent managed financial services. They won’t be going into physical branches — nothing in person at all.”

Bluwhale’s Series A is built around long-term and strategic partnerships, with investors agreeing to multi-year commitments and collaborations. The funding will fuel Bluwhale’s mission to make AI more open, secure, and scalable by running it on blockchains. The funds will also help Bluwhale assist institutions in accelerating their digitization through the use of AI and agents.

By working closely with its financial and blockchain partners, Bluwhale is integrating AI into everyday applications and introducing new ways to measure financial health through digital asset scores, particularly targeting the data-driven, digital-first younger generation.

