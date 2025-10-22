Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.4 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.2 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $202.1 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, compared with $149.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $214.4 million, or $1.95 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Our third-quarter results once again highlight the strength of Stifel’s balanced business model and disciplined execution. We delivered record net revenue of more than $1.4 billion and $1.95 in earnings per share, the third highest in our history, driven by record results in Global Wealth Management and a 34% increase in Institutional revenue. As we enter year-end, I’m optimistic about the opportunities ahead. With record investment banking pipelines, record client assets, and an integrated wealth and banking platform that continues to gain momentum, Stifel is well positioned to build on its success.”

Highlights

The Company reported record net revenues of $1.43 billion, driven by higher investment banking revenues, transactional revenues, asset management revenues, and net interest income.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.95 per diluted common share.

Investment banking revenues increased 33% over the year-ago quarter. Capital raising revenues increased 36% over the year-ago quarter. Advisory revenues increased 31% over the year-ago quarter.

Transactional revenues increased 20% over the year-ago quarter.

Record asset management revenues increased 13% over the year-ago quarter.

Record client assets of $544.0 billion, up 10% over the year-ago quarter.

Recruited 33 financial advisors during the quarter, including 16 experienced employee advisors and 1 experienced independent advisor.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 21.2%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) of 24.3%.

of 24.3%. Tangible book value per common share (7) of $34.99, up 4% from prior year.



Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 9m 2025 9m 2024 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,429,396 $ 1,224,668 $ 3,969,151 $ 3,605,638 Net income (1) $ 202,051 $ 149,185 $ 391,457 $ 459,413 Diluted EPS (1) $ 1.84 $ 1.34 $ 3.56 $ 4.16 Comp. ratio 58.8 % 58.6 % 59.1 % 58.8 % Non-comp. ratio 21.2 % 23.7 % 26.7 % 22.8 % Pre-tax margin 20.0 % 17.7 % 14.2 % 18.4 % Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,429,398 $ 1,225,351 $ 3,969,231 $ 3,606,330 Net income (1) (2) $ 214,419 $ 166,270 $ 454,281 $ 506,186 Diluted EPS (1) (2) $ 1.95 $ 1.50 $ 4.13 $ 4.58 Comp. ratio (2) 58.0 % 58.0 % 58.0 % 58.0 % Non-comp. ratio (2) 20.8 % 22.8 % 25.9 % 22.1 % Pre-tax margin (3) 21.2 % 19.2 % 16.1 % 19.9 % ROCE (4) 17.0 % 13.7 % 12.2 % 14.4 % ROTCE (5) 24.3 % 19.5 % 17.3 % 20.7 % Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $ 907,440 $ 827,116 $ 2,603,630 $ 2,418,751 Pre-tax net income $ 342,650 $ 301,703 $ 775,111 $ 891,624 Total client assets $ 544,010 $ 496,298 Fee-based client assets $ 219,178 $ 190,771 Bank loans (6) $ 21,635 $ 20,633 Institutional Group Net revenues $ 500,435 $ 372,401 $ 1,305,143 $ 1,114,498 Equity $ 296,677 $ 222,459 $ 753,037 $ 646,570 Fixed Income $ 203,758 $ 149,942 $ 552,106 $ 467,928 Pre-tax net income $ 89,291 $ 41,797 $ 177,762 $ 127,719

Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $907.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $827.1 million during the third quarter of 2024. Pre-tax net income was $342.7 million compared with $301.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Recruited 33 financial advisors during the quarter, including 16 experienced employee advisors, and 1 experienced independent advisor, with total trailing 12 month production of $18.9 million.



Record client assets of $544.0 billion, up 10% over the year-ago quarter.



Fee-based client assets of $219.2 billion, up 15% over the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues increased 10% from a year ago:

Transactional revenues increased 5% over the year-ago quarter reflecting an increase in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 13% over the year-ago quarter reflecting higher asset values and net new asset growth.



Net interest income increased 7% over the year-ago quarter driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates and changes in the deposit mix.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues remained consistent with a year ago.



Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by overall loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 13.5% primarily as a result of revenue growth and lower litigation-related expenses over the year-ago quarter, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses.



Summary Results of Operations (000s) 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Net revenues $ 907,440 $ 827,116 Transactional revenues 203,078 192,727 Asset management 431,363 382,309 Net interest income 257,327 240,825 Investment banking 6,529 6,217 Other income 9,143 5,038 Total expenses $ 564,790 $ 525,413 Compensation expense 441,626 403,205 Provision for credit losses 8,316 5,287 Non-comp. operating expenses 114,848 116,921 Pre-tax net income $ 342,650 $ 301,703 Compensation ratio 48.7 % 48.7 % Non-compensation ratio 13.5 % 14.8 % Pre-tax margin 37.8 % 36.5 %

Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $500.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $372.4 million during the third quarter of 2024. Pre-tax net income was $89.3 million compared with $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 34% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues increased 31% from the year-ago quarter driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.

Equity capital raising revenues increased 55% from the year-ago quarter driven by higher volumes as clients actively engaged in capital raising opportunities in a more constructive market environment.

Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 19% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher bond issuances reflecting a more favorable financing environment.

Fixed income transactional revenues increased 55% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter driven by higher realized trading gains and increased client activity.

Equity transactional revenues increased 19% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by increased client activity.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 59.4% primarily as a result of higher revenues.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 22.8% primarily as a result of revenue growth, partially offset by higher investment banking expenses, professional fees, and occupancy costs.



Summary Results of Operations (000s) 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Net revenues $ 500,435 $ 372,401 Investment banking 316,954 236,965 Advisory 179,270 136,857 Equity capital raising 78,765 50,744 Fixed income capital raising 58,919 49,364 Fixed income transactional 122,567 78,974 Equity transactional 58,306 48,824 Other 2,608 7,638 Total expenses $ 411,144 $ 330,604 Compensation expense 297,106 224,556 Non-comp. operating expenses 114,038 106,048 Pre-tax net income $ 89,291 $ 41,797 Compensation ratio 59.4 % 60.3 % Non-compensation ratio 22.8 % 28.5 % Pre-tax margin 17.8 % 11.2 %

Other Matters

Highlights

The Company repurchased $31.2 million of its outstanding common stock during the third quarter.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased primarily as a result of share repurchases, partially offset by the increase in the Company’s share price.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.46 quarterly dividend per share payable on September 16, 2025 to common shareholders of record on September 2, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on September 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 2, 2025.



3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Common stock repurchases Repurchases (000s) $ 31,238 $ 20,222 Number of shares (000s) 275 249 Average price $ 113.63 $ 81.23 Period end shares (000s) 101,948 102,313 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 110,058 110,994 Effective tax rate 26.1 % 26.8 % Stifel Financial Corp. (8) Tier 1 common capital ratio 14.8 % 15.0 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 17.6 % 17.9 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.1 % 11.3 % Tier 1 capital (MM) $ 4,267 $ 4,159 Risk weighted assets (MM) $ 24,235 $ 23,183 Average assets (MM) $ 38,332 $ 36,813 Quarter end assets (MM) $ 41,687 $ 38,935 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 % Change 6/30/2025 % Change 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 206,075 $ 183,445 12.3 $ 200,669 2.7 $ 600,414 $ 552,238 8.7 Principal transactions 177,876 137,089 29.8 172,603 3.1 492,139 429,677 14.5 Investment banking 323,483 243,182 33.0 233,460 38.6 794,885 690,412 15.1 Asset management 431,399 382,616 12.7 403,608 6.9 1,244,548 1,130,849 10.1 Other income 14,228 18,705 (23.9 ) 3,690 285.6 28,499 39,835 (28.5 ) Operating revenues 1,153,061 965,037 19.5 1,014,030 13.7 3,160,485 2,843,011 11.2 Interest revenue 481,504 510,823 (5.7 ) 477,056 0.9 1,434,192 1,515,803 (5.4 ) Total revenues 1,634,565 1,475,860 10.8 1,491,086 9.6 4,594,677 4,358,814 5.4 Interest expense 205,169 251,192 (18.3 ) 206,800 (0.8 ) 625,526 753,176 (16.9 ) Net revenues 1,429,396 1,224,668 16.7 1,284,286 11.3 3,969,151 3,605,638 10.1 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 839,820 718,065 17.0 774,936 8.4 2,346,976 2,120,479 10.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 303,530 289,945 4.7 295,530 2.7 1,058,945 822,916 28.7 Total non-interest expenses 1,143,350 1,008,010 13.4 1,070,466 6.8 3,405,921 2,943,395 15.7 Income before income taxes 286,046 216,658 32.0 213,820 33.8 563,230 662,243 (15.0 ) Provision for income taxes 74,675 58,153 28.4 58,765 27.1 143,812 174,869 (17.8 ) Net income 211,371 158,505 33.4 155,055 36.3 419,418 487,374 (13.9 ) Preferred dividends 9,320 9,320 0.0 9,321 (0.0 ) 27,961 27,961 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 202,051 $ 149,185 35.4 $ 145,734 38.6 $ 391,457 $ 459,413 (14.8 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.96 $ 1.43 37.1 $ 1.41 39.0 $ 3.77 $ 4.41 (14.5 ) Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.34 37.3 $ 1.34 37.3 $ 3.56 $ 4.16 (14.4 ) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 9.5 $ 0.46 0.0 $ 1.38 $ 1.26 9.5 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 103,119 103,966 (0.8 ) 103,349 (0.2 ) 103,735 104,135 (0.4 ) Diluted 110,058 110,994 (0.8 ) 108,847 1.1 109,918 110,457 (0.5 )









Non-GAAP Financial Measures (9) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 GAAP net income $ 211,371 $ 158,505 $ 419,418 $ 487,374 Preferred dividend 9,320 9,320 27,961 27,961 Net income available to common shareholders 202,051 149,185 391,457 459,413 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) 12,678 17,950 45,715 43,925 Restructuring and severance (11) 4,065 1,261 31,106 11,222 Provision for income taxes (12) (4,375 ) (2,126 ) (13,997 ) (8,374 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 12,368 17,085 62,824 46,773 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 214,419 $ 166,270 $ 454,281 $ 506,186 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 110,058 110,994 109,918 110,457 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.92 $ 1.42 $ 3.82 $ 4.42 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.16 0.57 0.42 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 2.03 $ 1.58 $ 4.39 $ 4.84 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.84 $ 1.34 $ 3.56 $ 4.16 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.16 0.57 0.42 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.95 $ 1.50 $ 4.13 $ 4.58











GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (9) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (000s) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 839,820 $ 718,065 $ 2,346,976 $ 2,120,479 As a percentage of net revenues 58.8 % 58.6 % 59.1 % 58.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (6,704 ) (6,101 ) (13,706 ) (17,398 ) Restructuring and severance (11) (4,065 ) (1,261 ) (31,106 ) (11,222 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (10,769 ) (7,362 ) (44,812 ) (28,620 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 829,051 $ 710,703 $ 2,302,164 $ 2,091,859 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 58.0 % 58.0 % 58.0 % 58.0 % GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 303,530 $ 289,945 $ 1,058,945 $ 822,916 As a percentage of net revenues 21.2 % 23.7 % 26.7 % 22.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (5,972 ) (11,166 ) (31,929 ) (25,835 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 297,558 $ 278,779 $ 1,027,016 $ 797,081 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 20.8 % 22.8 % 25.9 % 22.1 % Total adjustments $ 16,743 $ 19,211 $ 76,821 $ 55,147

Footnotes

(1) Represents available to common shareholders. (2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total non-GAAP adjustments and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (4) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity. (5) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets were $87.2 million and $77.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (6) Includes loans held for sale. (7) Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. (8) Capital ratios are estimates at the time of the Company’s earnings release, October 22, 2025. (9) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. (10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business. (11) The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries. (12) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

