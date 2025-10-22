Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Update on Common Share Purchases by CEO

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Pankaj Khanna, purchased 55,900 shares of the Company’s common stock in the open market during September 2025. Mr. Khanna purchased these shares at an average price of $1.30 per share, representing a total investment of approximately $72,670.

Following these purchases, Mr. Khanna beneficially owns 26,302,613 common shares, representing approximately 45% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Mr. Khanna holds 26,238,379 of these shares through his ownership of Rhea Marine Ltd. and holds the remainder of these shares, including the shares he purchased in the open market in September, directly in his personal account.

Pankaj Khanna, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“I am increasing my personal investment in Heidmar to demonstrate confidence in our long-term strategy and to further align my interests with those of our shareholders.”

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

