BloFin Leads TOKEN2049 with Most Talked-About Exceptional Branding: Towering Whale Chess, Crane Booth & Full-House Whalefield Afterparty

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a global crypto exchange, took center stage at TOKEN2049 Singapore as Title Sponsor, delivering the most talked-about and exceptional branding experience in the event’s history. From the towering orange “BloFinBuild” booth to the full-house Whalefield 2025 afterparty- headliner with DJ BLOND:SH at the most iconic club marquee along with Berachain and Cointelegraph, BloFin set a new benchmark for creativity, scale, and whale influence in the industry.

“Where Every Move Builds the Next Whale”

Towering 4.3M Crane & Whale Chess That Stole the Show at the BloFin Booth

Standing over 4.3 meters high, BloFin’s double-decked #BloFinBuild installation was the tallest and most ambitious booth in TOKEN2049’s history. Cloaked in BloFin’s signature orange, the booth embodied the spirit of “Keep Building. Construct the Future.”

The immersive space recreated a futuristic trading city, with cranes rising against the skyline and whales emerging from the depths, symbolizing continuous growth and ambition. The centerpiece Whale Chess Sculpture became an instant icon, capturing BloFin’s philosophy: every strategic move builds the next whale. Guests and industry leaders alike praised the booth as “the most creative, powerful, and visually stunning experience of TOKEN2049.” Feedback consistently highlighted BloFin’s bold, innovative approach, cementing the booth as the standout attraction and a testament to the brand’s vision: “Where Whales Are Made.”

BloFin Whalefield 2025: Web3 x Music x Visual x Energy

The Most Anticipated and Talked-about Full-House Afterparty of TOKEN2049 Week

BloFin’s Whalefield 2025 at Marquee Singapore, co-hosted with Berachain and Cointelegraph and supported by Crypto Banter, BeInCrypto, Abstract, and Tealstreet, became the most anticipated, full-house afterparty of TOKEN2049 Week.

Themed “Crypto x Techno x Visual x Energy,” the event fused music, BloFin’s creative futuristic visual art, and blockchain culture into a fully immersive experience. DJ BLOND:ISH delivered a magnetic, high-energy performance infused with sustainability and digital innovation, while the breathtaking double-head Whale Goddess visual show symbolized BloFin’s creativity, ambition, and spirit of innovation.

The Whalefield became a cultural phenomenon, merging crypto, culture, and community into a single pulse. Attendees described it as “the heartbeat of TOKEN2049” and “not your average afterparty.” The event sparked over 50,000 post-event discussions online and quickly became the most talked-about experience of TOKEN2049, marking the moment BloFin defined brand leadership and creativity in the Web3 era.

Shaping the Future of Web3: Insights from Industry Titans on Market, AI, and Innovation

BloFin also hosted an exclusive VIP Networking Lounge , moderated by CoinDesk and BeInCrypto and powered by AWS. Panels featured speakers from Nansen, Mantle, Abstract, and other industry pioneers, exploring everything from market insights to AI-driven futures.

The Lounge reinforced BloFin’s role as a thought leader shaping the future of trading and Web3 technology, offering attendees unparalleled access to insights and discussions at the intersection of finance, blockchain, and innovation.



From the landmark 4.3M “BloFinBuild” booth to the legendary Whalefield 2025 afterparty, BloFin redefined what it means to lead in Web3 branding. By combining scale, creativity, and cultural impact, the exchange delivered an unforgettable experience that captivated the global community, strengthened its position as a user-first, visionary platform, and showcased why BloFin remains “Where Whales Are Made.”

About BloFin

BloFin is a cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE."

