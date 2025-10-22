Life360 Debuts New Pet Tracker And Pet Recovery Features, Connecting The Whole Family In One App

Real-Time Tracking, Escape Alerts, and a Community-Powered Pet Finding Network Work Together to Unleash Unmatched Peace of Mind





SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 now serves everyone’s favorite family member! The leading family connection and safety company today announced Life360 Pet GPS, the first pet tracker specifically designed to fit the lives of today’s connected families. The device also unlocks new features in the Life360 app, advancing the platform to become the first whole-family super app protecting people, pets, and things.

Pet parents can now stay connected to their furrier halves by viewing a pet’s location alongside other family members and Tile-tagged valuables in the Life360 app. Its extended battery life and adventure-ready design ensure that, whether they’re making new friends across the park or having a sleepover with their favorite sitter across town, opening the Life360 app now gives parents greater peace of mind knowing the whole family is safe.

Lost pets can also be reunited with their families faster with Pet GPS’s advanced safety and recovery features like geofencing, escape alerts, and access to a new community-powered Pet Finding Network. In case your pet decides to go off on an unplanned adventure, members can leverage the scale of Life360’s global member base to alert the nearby community of a lost pet in need of help.

With October being National Animal Safety and Protection Month, the launch is a welcome addition for the millions of Life360 members who own a pet. Recent data shows that one in three pets will become lost at some point during their lifetime,1 yet only 63% of lost dogs were successfully recovered2 last year. By officially bringing your furry friends into the family Circle, Life360 is creating an easy, integrated way for the whole family to stay connected and protected with its trusted safety features.

“At Life360, our goal is to make everyday family life better, and there’s no question that pets are part of the family,” said Lauren Antonoff, Chief Executive Officer at Life360. “Pets bring our families immense joy, and the fear of losing them is equally powerful. Traditional safety measures like microchips require a vet or shelter visit and often have missing or outdated info, and all-purpose Bluetooth trackers can struggle to locate pets on the move, especially in remote areas. At Life360, we’re making it easier than ever to bring your furry family members home safely, with our free community-based finding feature and a best-in-class real-time tracker you can count on.”

Additional product features include:

Live Location Sharing: Unlike traditional Bluetooth-only or limited-range trackers, Life360 Pet GPS combines cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology to deliver a pet’s accurate location, updated up to every 2-4 seconds when away from home.

Unlike traditional Bluetooth-only or limited-range trackers, Life360 Pet GPS combines cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology to deliver a pet’s accurate location, updated up to every 2-4 seconds when away from home. Industry-Leading Battery Life: The adventure-ready device touts one of the longest-lasting batteries on the market, lasting up to 14 days on a single charge before entering a Bluetooth Reserve Mode, which keeps your pet locatable for up to 6 months.

The adventure-ready device touts one of the longest-lasting batteries on the market, lasting up to 14 days on a single charge before entering a Bluetooth Reserve Mode, which keeps your pet locatable for up to 6 months. Durable Design: Pet GPS is water, dust, and bite resistant (IP68-rated), sturdy enough to withstand puddle jumps, backyard zoomies, and ever-infamous rolls in the mud. A built-in safety light and chime also help when late-night potty breaks become games of hide-and-seek.

Pet GPS is water, dust, and bite resistant (IP68-rated), sturdy enough to withstand puddle jumps, backyard zoomies, and ever-infamous rolls in the mud. A built-in safety light and chime also help when late-night potty breaks become games of hide-and-seek. Geofencing and Escape Alerts: Custom geofenced safe zones can be set in the Life360 app, triggering an Escape Alert if a pet strays beyond those boundaries.

Custom geofenced safe zones can be set in the Life360 app, triggering an Escape Alert if a pet strays beyond those boundaries. Shareable Pet Profiles: New Pet Profiles on Life360 store important details like their name, image, breed, and emergency contact information, which are shared when issuing a Lost Pet Alert to the community-powered Pet Finder Network.

New Pet Profiles on Life360 store important details like their name, image, breed, and emergency contact information, which are shared when issuing a Lost Pet Alert to the community-powered Pet Finder Network. Pet Finder Network: Powered by the Life360 global community of over 88 million, the Pet Finder Network rallies nearby users into a search team, notifying certain nearby members of a lost pet in need of help.

Powered by the Life360 global community of over 88 million, the Pet Finder Network rallies nearby users into a search team, notifying certain nearby members of a lost pet in need of help. Multiple Pet Functionality: A single Life360 Gold or Platinum membership will also cover several Pet GPS trackers.



Membership & Additional Benefits

Life360 Pet GPS is available with either a Gold or Platinum subscription, adding its suite of pet safety features to those already offered with membership, including unlimited Place Alerts, Crash Detection with Emergency Dispatch, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Phone Protection, and more to ensure the whole family is protected at home, on the road, and now, off leash.

Life360 Pet GPS is now available in three stylish colors (Pink Punch, Navy Blaze, and Black) in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand at Life360.com . While it will retail for $49.99 USD, Life360 Pet GPS will be priced at $3.60 USD as an introductory offer (plus the price of a Gold or Platinum membership), and activation fees will be waived for the first device added to a Circle on the app ($79.99 for each additional).

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app, Tile tracking devices, and Pet GPS tracker empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 88.0 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

1 American Humane Society

2 Lost Pets in America: The 2024 Report

MEDIA CONTACTS

press@life360.com

DKC, on behalf of Life360

life360@dkcnews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bf7e42b-feea-433f-a5ac-052edb5261e8