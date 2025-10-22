From Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) V14.1.2 in autonomous vehicles to the era of self-driving wealth





New York City, NY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Tesla launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, it wasn’t just about cars — it was about the evolution of autonomous intelligence.

Cars began to think, decide, and learn like humans.

Now, that same spirit of automation is moving into finance.

If Tesla’s FSD redefined how machines move, BC DeFi is redefining how money works — creating a future where assets can grow automatically through AI-powered decision-making.

AI for Everyone — From Hedge Funds to Everyday Investors

Artificial intelligence has already transformed transportation, healthcare, and energy.

Today, it’s reshaping the financial world.

BC DeFi’ s AI computing power platform uses self-learning algorithms and blockchain transparency to build a fully automated wealth engine that operates around the clock — even while you sleep.

Once exclusive to Wall Street hedge funds, this level of AI analysis is now available to everyone.

How BC DeFi’s “Full Self-Driving Finance” Works

BC DeFi’s AI system continuously processes streams of market and energy data to achieve optimal performance:

24/7 data monitoring and prediction





Automatic allocation to the most profitable sources





Zero emotion, zero bias — just intelligent optimization





Blockchain transparency — every transaction traceable in real time





According to a Miami-based consulting forecast, by 2028, the total value of tokenized assets could exceed $16 trillion, driven by institutional adoption and the demand for transparent, verifiable sources of yield.

BC DeFi’s model allows users to participate directly using stablecoins such as USDT, while AI algorithms manage allocation and automatically distribute verified on-chain returns.

Investment (USDT) Estimated Daily Return* Suitable For $100 ≈ $4 – $6 / day Entry-level investors exploring risk-weighted assets $1,000 ≈ $40 – $60 / day Balanced investors seeking passive income $5,000 ≈ $210 – $300 / day Long-term wealth allocators

*Illustrative figures based on historical averages; actual results may vary.

BC DeFi — Let Your Assets Never Sleep

Start your AI-powered earnings journey in five simple steps:

Register at BC DeFi using your email address.



Choose an AI computing contract plan based on your financial goals.



Deposit using BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, or other cryptocurrencies.



Start earning immediately — with daily settlements and real-time updates.



Withdraw or reinvest anytime to scale your growth.





Depending on the plan and reinvestment strategy, users are earning anywhere from $200 to over $3,500 per week.

Security, Transparency, and Trust

In the crypto industry, security is everything.

BC DeFi ensures complete peace of mind through:

SSL encryption and two-factor authentication (2FA)





Decentralized wallet support





Full visibility into computing performance and earnings





Transparency isn’t just a feature — it’s the foundation.

Conclusion: From Self-Driving Cars to Self-Driving Income

Tesla’s FSD taught cars to drive themselves.

BC DeFi is teaching wealth to grow by itself.

Just as FSD made “autonomous driving” a reality, BC DeFi is bringing “autonomous investing” to life — intelligent, automated, and effortless.

Welcome to the era of Full Self-Driving Finance.

Official Website: https://bcdefiai.com

Business Inquiries: info@bcdefi.com

