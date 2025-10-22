IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Return of Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features the return of Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative oncology and immunotherapy treatments.

Dr. Trieu kicked off the conversation with a major update on Oncotelic’s latest clinical milestone: the advancement of Sapu-003, a novel IV formulation of everolimus (Afinitor®) built on Oncotelic’s proprietary Deciparticle™ platform.

“We’re very excited about the Sapu-003 approval to start a Phase 1 clinical trial,” he said. “This is a drug that targets breast cancer specifically… Breast cancer is roughly $30–40 billion in terms of addressable market size and [is forecast to] grow beyond that to roughly $50 billion by 2030. We feel that this drug candidate really has a lot of potential to change how breast cancer patients get treated and improve on Afinitor®, which is already a blockbuster drug.”

He then explained how the company’s Deciparticle™ nanomedicine platform addresses one of the biggest limitations of current mTOR inhibitors—poor bioavailability.

“If administered orally, only 10% of Afinitor® gets into the tissues, into the tumor. Bioavailability is low, so patients have to really take a lot of the drug to get enough in to kill the tumor, exposing themselves to gastric toxicity. With Sapu-003, we inject the drug directly, so 100% of the drug goes straight to the tumor… It kills off the tumor, and [there’s] a very minimal amount in the gut. You don’t have that gut toxicity that comes with oral administration.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Trieu outlined an aggressive development timeline for Sapu-003 and the broader Deciparticle™ pipeline.

“Our focus has always been to accelerate development as quickly as we can to get to market approval… This is an example where we took it from concept to clinical trial in less than one year… We anticipate finishing Phase 1 fairly quickly and then moving to Phase 3. So, within 2–3 years, we would like to have this drug product approved, which is faster than traditional drug development, where you’re looking at 10–15 years for approval.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a follow-up conversation with Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Oncotelic Therapeutics, as he shares how Sapu-003 and the Deciparticle™ platform are reshaping the company’s approach to oncology innovation and clinical execution.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com

