Danforth Health Acquires Asymmetry Group, Expanding Integrated Support for Life Science Commercialization

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Health, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Asymmetry Group, LLC, strengthening its ability to help scientific innovation reach market and achieve impact for patients.

The acquisition brings 30 seasoned experts in the areas of corporate advisory and commercial strategy, launch planning and execution, and organizational capability building – enhancing the depth and flexibility of Danforth Health’s Commercial & Marketing practice. Founder and Managing Director Greg Lief and Managing Director Yakir Siegal will continue to lead the Asymmetry team.

“Advancing a therapy from development to market requires not only scientific and regulatory achievement, but also early, strategic alignment around commercial goals,” said Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Health. “Asymmetry Group brings deep expertise in helping companies prepare for and execute successful launches. The team’s insight and experience strengthen our ability to guide clients through one of the most pivotal phases of their journey – delivering innovation to patients.”

“Joining Danforth Health allows us to bring even greater value to healthcare innovators through an integrated model that aligns commercialization strategy with the full spectrum of development, regulatory, financial, and communications expertise,” said Greg Lief. “Together, we can help life science leaders deliver meaningful innovation with a powerful continuum of support – from early planning and organizational design to brand development, launch execution, and sustained market growth.”

Founded in 2017, Asymmetry Group has built a strong reputation for helping emerging and established life science organizations build, launch, and scale effectively. Its team brings proven experience across corporate strategy, asset commercialization strategy, go-to-market strategy, innovative product launch planning and execution, commercial operations, and organizational capability building – supporting clients as they navigate the complexities of market entry and growth. As part of Danforth Health, these capabilities are available alongside development, clinical, regulatory, and business support for a fully connected solution at every stage of the corporate lifecycle.

This latest acquisition advances Danforth Health’s strategy to build an integrated platform of specialized affiliates – including Danforth Advisors, Advyzom, Argot Partners, Benchworks, Elite BioPharma Consulting, PharmaDirections, and VPMR. The platform is backed by Avesi Partners and united in the mission to empower life science innovation.

About Asymmetry Group

Asymmetry Group enables breakthrough impact in the healthcare industry through partnership with extraordinary organizations at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Asymmetry achieves this goal by working at the intersection of strategy and operations, providing comprehensive support to commercialize innovation and manage large-scale, complex organizational transformations. The firm executes traditional corporate and commercial strategy consulting projects such as portfolio strategy, product strategy and corporate advisory work. Asymmetry also executes complex strategic initiatives such as supporting new product launches, serving as the voice of commercial, and embedding deep cross-functional capabilities. For more information, visit www.asymmetrygroup.com.

About Danforth Health

Danforth Health is a unified platform purpose-built to empower life science innovation. By integrating the capabilities of best-in-class affiliates, Danforth Health provides tailored, cross-functional support across finance and human resources, investor and public relations, discovery and development, regulatory and clinical, commercial and marketing, market research and analytics, and market access and value. The model is built for flexibility, scalability, and impact—serving life science companies at any stage and helping them move faster, smarter, and more efficiently to bring innovation to patients. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Danforth Health has partnered with more than 1,800 life science companies worldwide. Additional information is available at www.danforthhealth.com.