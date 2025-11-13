Danforth Health Expands Market Access Capabilities with Appointment of Beth Ann Bender and Integration of FieldQuest Payer Panel

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Health, Inc. today announced an expansion of its Market Access & Value practice with the addition of Beth Ann Bender, a seasoned expert in payer insights and stakeholder engagement. Bender brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare market research and is the founder of FieldQuest, whose curated payer panel will allow Danforth Health clients to capture rapid, high-quality insights that inform access and reimbursement strategy from early development through launch.

Bender will lead efforts to deepen payer insight capabilities across the commercialization lifecycle. Her proprietary approach and long-standing relationships with health plan and hospital system stakeholders will strengthen Danforth Health’s ability to generate fast, reliable input from the people who influence drug coverage and reimbursement decisions.

At the core of this expanded capability is the integration of the FieldQuest payer panel – a trusted network of healthcare decision-makers who determine what treatments and therapies are covered by insurance plans. Engaging this panel will allow life science companies to test ideas, validate assumptions, and hear directly from real-world experts who shape access for patients.

“Beth Ann’s experience and network accelerate our ability to deliver meaningful payer insights to clients preparing for launch and beyond,” said Scotty Bowman, Managing Director, Danforth Health Market Access & Value. “By integrating FieldQuest’s curated payer panel and insights with our current strategy, evidence, and pricing and reimbursement services, we can move even faster from insight to action for clients preparing to launch or grow their brands.”

“Joining Danforth allows me to bring the FieldQuest model to a broader stage,” said Bender. “I’ve always believed that better access begins with better insight. Now, we can combine real-time payer feedback with the strategic and operational muscle needed to turn that feedback into smarter decisions and stronger patient access.”

About Danforth Health

Danforth Health is a unified platform purpose-built to empower life science innovation. By integrating the capabilities of best-in-class affiliates, Danforth Health provides tailored, cross-functional support across finance and human resources, investor and public relations, discovery and development, regulatory and clinical, commercial and marketing, market research and analytics, and market access and value. The model is built for flexibility, scalability, and impact – serving life science companies at any stage and helping them move faster, smarter, and more efficiently to achieve transformative outcomes for patients. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Danforth Health has partnered with more than 1,800 life science companies around the world. Learn more at www.danforthhealth.com.