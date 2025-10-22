Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) Deepens FOCUSfactor® Expansion with Kroger, PriceSmart & Wakefern — Strengthening U.S., Canada, and Global Reach

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a series of major retail authorizations and distribution partnerships across the United States, Canada, and international markets. The expansion marks a pivotal step in scaling FOCUSfactor® supplements and FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy functional beverages, aligning with growing consumer demand for clean energy drinks, brain health products, and cognitive performance support.

United States: Kroger and Wakefern Drive Nationwide Expansion

In the U.S. supplements category, Kroger—one of America’s largest supermarket chains with nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states—will launch three FOCUSfactor® SKUs across 1,600 locations, beginning April 2026. This rollout positions FOCUSfactor® as a category leader in cognitive health and brain support supplements available to millions of consumers nationwide.

In the functional beverage segment, Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. and parent to ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer, will introduce five FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy SKUs across 365 retail locations. Additional U.S. beverage distribution wins include:

Velocity — 3 SKUs in 75 locations

in 75 locations RL Jordan Oil — 2 SKUs in 41 locations

in 41 locations Seasons Cobia — 3 SKUs in 110 locations



These placements advance Synergy’s national beverage rollout strategy and expand FOCUSfactor’s presence in the fast-growing functional beverage market, where consumer demand for mental focus, clean energy, and sugar-free performance drinks continues to rise.

Canada: Expanding Retail Presence in Supplements and Beverages

In Canada, Uniprix, a leading Quebec-based pharmacy network, will launch FOCUSfactor® supplement SKUs across 300 stores beginning February 2026.

Meanwhile, Fortinos, a premium grocery banner under Loblaw Companies, will debut FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverages across 24 locations, and Pilot Flying J will carry FOCUSfactor® beverages across 56 travel centers nationwide.



These Canadian placements represent a major milestone in Synergy’s cross-border retail expansion, strengthening visibility in both pharmacy and grocery channels.

International: PriceSmart Brings FOCUSfactor® to Latin America and the Caribbean

Furthering its international expansion, PriceSmart Inc., the largest operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia, will launch the FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy 12-pack across 47 clubs in 13 countries, reaching more than 3 million members. This partnership introduces FOCUSfactor® beverages to new global markets with strong demand for functional wellness and performance-oriented consumer products.

“Securing placement with retail leaders like Kroger, Wakefern, and PriceSmart underscores the strength of our brand and validates our strategy to scale globally,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “We’re building powerful retail partnerships that align with our mission to deliver clean energy, focus, and brain health solutions to consumers worldwide. Our execution momentum continues to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

With expansion underway across multiple continents and product categories, Synergy CHC Corp. expects to announce additional retail wins, new distribution deals, and market expansion updates in the coming months.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.