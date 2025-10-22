R1 Launches Phare, Healthcare’s First Revenue Operating System

Delivers on R1’s Long-Term Investments in People and Technology to Transform the Revenue Cycle Through Sustained, AI-Driven Innovation

R1 Enters Exclusive Partnership with Singing River Health System to Implement Phare

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced the launch of the Phare Operating System, healthcare’s first Revenue Operating System powered by enterprise-grade AI. This launch builds on the Company’s significant investments to transform healthcare revenue management from a labor-first to technology-first paradigm. In conjunction with this launch, the Company has signed a new partnership with Singing River Health System, a mission-driven health services provider, to leverage R1’s agentic applications on the Phare Operating System across its operations.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for R1, as we unveil the next stage of our tech evolution,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “For over 20 years, we’ve been operational experts at the forefront of revenue cycle innovation, pioneering technologies and solutions that R1 uses to deliver improved revenue cycle outcomes to customers. In just the past year, we’ve accelerated this strategy through first-of-a-kind investments in AI, including transformative partnerships and the formation of R37, our dedicated lab for agentic innovation. We strongly believe that AI can have a transformative impact on the healthcare revenue cycle. This evolution of our business reflects our commitment to helping healthcare providers streamline complexity, accelerate cash flow, and move the industry closer to making real-time claim adjudication an operational reality.”

Phare: Healthcare’s First Revenue Operating System

Developed by R37 over the past year powered by enterprise-grade AI and built for deployment at scale, the Phare Operating System is the answer to rising complexity in the revenue cycle management industry. Rather than deploying point solutions to address specific issues throughout the revenue cycle, R1 is taking a system-level approach backed by a contextual understanding of the full revenue cycle ecosystem. The Phare OS is built to orchestrate agentic and labor solutions across the revenue cycle to improve throughput, reduce cost to collect, and boost yield.

While the Phare OS is designed for autonomous operations, the system uses R1’s proprietary intelligence and advanced analytics to understand when it is necessary to route to humans – allowing for more accurate decisions supported by a full audit trail and history. The launch of the Phare OS follows our recently closed acquisition of Phare Health, an AI-native healthcare intelligence company, whose technology and team will complement R1’s industry expertise and R37’s established AI platform. The name Phare highlights our commitment to making reimbursement fair, transparent, and seamless for health providers.

The Phare OS is the foundational platform for our three flagship enterprise products:

Phare Access:

The smart patient access hub of the Revenue Operating System, blending AI and intuitive patient tools to clear patients early, verify insurance, secure authorizations, and embed accurate patient data at intake. Phare Access minimizes errors, maximizes collections, and creates a seamless experience for both patients and staff.

Phare Claim:

The clinical and claim intelligence engine of the Revenue Operating System, automatically coding encounters, detecting, and correcting claim errors before submission, helping to significantly reduce denials, cut manual rework, and accelerate payments. Phare Claim’s autonomous inpatient coding not only improves coding quality for billing, it strengthens the clinical attribution needed to support value-based care models.

Phare Flow:

The autonomous follow-up module of the Revenue Operating System, leveraging AI agents to follow up on every claim, from status checks to appealing clinical denials – autonomously and at scale. Powered by R1’s unmatched payer connectivity, data, and influence, Phare Flow seeks to drive open AR down to zero, setting a new standard for enterprise-scale AR resolution.



The Phare OS is fully integrated across all major Electronic Medical Records (“EMR”) and banks, with connections to over 1,000 payers and visibility into more than 670 million annual patient encounters. Phare can also adapt to policy and payer shifts in real time, setting a new standard in transparency, simplicity, and compliance.

Steve Albert, Chief Product Officer at R1 said, “While other solutions providers seek to fix isolated problems within the revenue cycle, the Phare Operating System is a holistic approach to optimizing the entire cycle. The platform is designed to respond to problems autonomously, continuously learn from observed outcomes, and prevent problems from recurring. AI is embedded throughout – including large language models, voice models, and computer use models – powering the wide variety of agentic workflows required. Phare is designed to handle the scale and complexity of the most sophisticated health systems, many of whom are our customers today, to improve financial performance.”

The Phare OS is already in production with select R1 customers. Phare Claim is delivering autonomous coding accuracy rates as high as 97% for service lines like emergency room and physician office visits. For inpatient coding – long resistant to automation due to its extensive documentation and multi-layered coding rules – Phare Claim is now achieving over 30% automation across specialties. Unlike term-matching systems, Phare Claim uses context-aware, clinically guided AI to generate complete, production-ready codelists with the correct sequencing, principal diagnosis, indicators, and supporting evidence.

Phare Flow’s agentic workflows are already fully automating over 20% of payer documentation requests by dollar volume and autonomously appealing any denial type when provided a complete medical record and account history. By the end of 2025, Phare Flow will deliver agentic coverage on almost 40% of denied dollars, including key segments like coordination of benefits, additional information requests, and ED downgrades. Based on initial results, we expect Phare Flow to complete over 70% of payer calls using conversational AI. Existing R1 customers are enthusiastically adopting and welcoming the new technology:

“We recently completed our EMR implementation across our Utah, Idaho, and Nevada markets, with R1 playing an instrumental role in the preparation and execution of the revenue cycle components,” said Clay Ashdown, Chief Financial Officer of Intermountain Health. “R1’s commitment and responsiveness during the transition were essential to a successful go-live. As a strategic partner managing such a large and essential body of work, R1’s leadership and investments in innovation and technology are paramount to our collective success, and serve as strong differentiators in the revenue cycle space.”

Learn more about Phare at www.R1rcm.com/phare.

R1 Partners with Singing River Health System to Power Revenue Cycle Transformation Through AI Application

As part of the launch of Phare, R1 also announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Singing River Health System to leverage the Company’s new agentic solutions across their organization. Singing River Health System is a not-for-profit healthcare provider on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, operating several hospitals and a wide-reaching network of clinics, specialty centers, and medical parks.

“We’re excited to partner with R1 to take our operations to the next level,” said Jason McNeil, Chief Financial Officer of Singing River Health System. “R1’s innovative agentic AI technology will help us simplify processes, strengthen performance, and capture more revenue, all so we can stay focused on what matters most: improving health and saving lives right here in our community.”

“Now more than ever, it is vital that hospitals and health systems have the right partners, systems, and tools in place to maximize revenue streams,” continued Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “Our partnership with Singing River is a testament to the mutual trust between our team and our longtime partners. We are excited to work closely with the Singing River team as they roll out the Phare products and see first-hand the positive impact this offering has on their financial performance, employee satisfaction, and patient experience.”

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com .

Contacts

Will Reilly

VP, Marketing

media@r1rcm.com

Eliza Rothstein / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

R1-JF@joelefrank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea720828-98a7-4a38-807f-f1e2a0b4e9d4