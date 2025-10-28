R1 Welcomes Estelle Barnes to Lead Enterprise Customer Engagement and Partnerships

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced the appointment of Estelle Barnes as the leader of R1’s Enterprise Customer Engagement and Partnership function. In this role, Ms. Barnes will spearhead R1’s efforts to elevate client success, strengthen financial performance, and deepen strategic partnerships across its enterprise business.

Ms. Barnes brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and healthcare RCM space, with deep expertise in driving organizational growth, elevating client success, and strengthening financial performance. She previously served as Chief Client Officer at Receivable Solutions, Inc. where she led client engagement strategies that earned Best in KLAS recognition. Prior to that, she was a part of the early-stage executive team at Ensemble Health Partners, where she helped scale the business through a period of rapid growth by leading client experience and business development.

“We are excited to welcome Estelle to the R1 team at such a pivotal moment in our history,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “With more than three decades of experience delivering innovative, targeted customer experience campaigns in the revenue cycle industry, Estelle is the ideal candidate to take our customer function to the next level. We expect to benefit greatly from her knowledge and relationships in the healthcare sector as we continue to build out our customer engagement team to generate the best possible outcomes.”

“I am honored to join R1 at such an exciting moment for the Company and the industry broadly,” said Ms. Barnes. “R1 has an unmatched commitment to customer success and innovation, and I look forward to working with this talented team, and unique leadership culture to build on the strong foundation in place and help our clients achieve their goals.”

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com .

