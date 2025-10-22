ScanTech AI Systems Delivers SENTINEL® CT System for Pilot Deployment and Mission-Specific AI Algorithm Development

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI), a developer of advanced AI-powered security screening and imaging systems, today announced the successful delivery of its SENTINEL® Fixed-Gantry CT Scanner to the Virginia Department of Corrections as part of a pilot to support development of a customized contraband detection algorithm for correctional facility screening operations.

This delivery marks a significant milestone in ScanTech AI's mission to provide AI-driven security screening solutions tailored to the unique challenges of correctional environments. The SENTINEL system, engineered for non-intrusive, high-resolution imaging, will be used to enhance and optimize real-world screening workflows and collect data to train a custom contraband detection model using ScanTech AI's proprietary AI platform.

It is the Company’s vision to advance its detection algorithms to support the expansion of ScanTech AI’s systems into the USD 1 billion correctional-facility security screening market, representing a significant opportunity to capture market share through our AI-powered screening technology. While no publicly available data specifically isolates the correctional-facility screening segment, based on the Company’s internal analysis, combined with data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics and broader market trends, we estimate the addressable market for advanced imaging and AI-based scanning solutions in correctional environments to be approximately USD 1 billion or greater.

Dr. Christopher Green, ScanTech AI’s Chief Technology Officer, stated, “We are incredibly excited to innovate on our class-leading algorithm and gain valuable AI training data through this collaboration.”

“This pilot will not only demonstrate the adaptability of our technology but also accelerate our ability to deploy customized AI detection models across the broader corrections and critical infrastructure markets,” said D. Williams Sr., Senior Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Investor Relations at ScanTech AI. “We are proud to work with the Virginia Department of Corrections to pioneer smarter, safer approaches to security screening and contraband interdiction.”

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and investor.scantechais.com.

About Virginia Department of Corrections

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is the largest state agency with more than 11,000 employees across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VADOC operates secure facilities and probation and parole offices to provide care and supervision for inmates under state custody.

Virginia currently has the nation's lowest recidivism rate at 17.6 percent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” or the negative or plural of these words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s ability to expand into and gain market share in new or existing markets, enhance its products or technologies using the SENTINEL® Fixed-Gantry CT Scanner discussed above or information gathered from such SENTINEL® Fixed-Gantry CT Scanner, execute its growth strategy, and develop or commercialize its technologies. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions; dilution and volatility associated with equity financings; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; operational and regulatory risks in the artificial intelligence and security technology sectors; product and service acceptance; regulatory oversights; whether ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated; and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof. ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable law.

Media Contact

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

D. Williams Sr. Senior VP Sales, Business Development & Investor Relations

dwilliams@scantechais.com