Lendmark Financial Services Accelerates Wisconsin Growth with Plymouth Branch Opening, Marking its Seventh in the State for 2025

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, is proud to announce the expanded access of its services to more customers in Plymouth located within Sheboygan County.

The branch is located at 530 Walton Dr. and is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Tony Adamczyk will oversee the daily operations of the branch, focused on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

“We’re excited to continue growing across the beautiful state of Wisconsin, while proudly serving these hard-working communities that reflect the true spirit of the Midwest,” said Mike McIntire, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Our number one priority is serving the residents of Plymouth with care and compassion, ensuring their experience is unmatched as our team provides personalized loan terms tailored to meet their specific financial needs.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 920-668-0022.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

