CleanCore Solutions Commends House of Doge’s Expanding Global Sports Team Investments, Advancing the Real-World Utility for Dogecoin

Establishes partnerships with Italy’s U.S. Triestina 1918 and Switzerland’s HC Sierre Hockey Club

Strategic moves further extend the reach of Dogecoin into global sports and everyday payments



OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), today commented on House of Doge’s recent strategic sports investments, which include ownership stakes in U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, one of Italy’s oldest professional football clubs, and HC Sierre, a historic Swiss professional ice hockey team.

The investments mark a milestone in connecting digital assets with global sports and consumer experiences. Both clubs plan to integrate Dogecoin (‘DOGE’) into fan experiences, enabling crypto payments for tickets, concessions, and merchandise while also promoting fan participation and new models of digital community ownership. This initiative underscores the growing real-world utility of Dogecoin and its expanding role in everyday transactions for supporters.

“These investments are an important move that will empower fans to use DOGE in everyday, tangible ways like buying tickets, jerseys, and refreshments,” said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions. “This will not only enhance the fan experience but also demonstrates how Dogecoin is evolving into a practical, trusted form of payment within established industries. We applaud House of Doge for continuing to advance real-world adoption and showing how blockchain technology can deliver meaningful value to consumers.”

CleanCore, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, and its new corporate arm House of Doge, continues to build and scale the Official Dogecoin Treasury (the “Treasury”), which was established to bring long-term stability, transparency, and structure to the Dogecoin ecosystem. The Treasury is designed to serve as a foundation for future institutional participation, yield-bearing opportunities, and real-world use cases for DOGE. Through this initiative, CleanCore continues to advance its mission of supporting secure, compliant, and scalable digital asset management solutions that bridge the gap between blockchain innovation and traditional finance.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, and other House of Doge initiatives, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge's and/or CleanCore's management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media:

House of Doge

Angela Gorman, Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Email: CleanCore@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254