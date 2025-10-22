Jayud Global Logistics Secures Partnership with Anker Innovations for Comprehensive International Logistics Services

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has entered into a comprehensive international freight logistics services annual agreement with Anker Innovations Limited and its global subsidiaries, one of the world's leading consumer electronics brands.

Anker Innovations Limited is recognized as a global leader in charging and battery storage technology, ranking eighth among the top 113 largest consumer electronics companies worldwide in 2025. Renowned for its innovation, Anker secured 17 Red Dot Awards for Product Design in 2025 and unveiled groundbreaking charging solutions at CES 2025. As a top-ranked provider in the power bank market, Anker continues to dominate segments such as high-capacity portable chargers and wireless charging accessories.

This annual agreement establishes Jayud as one of the key logistics providers that will support Anker's global operations in Southeast Asia and North America. The agreement encompasses a comprehensive range of international freight logistics services, including freight forwarding, cargo transportation and handling, booking and tracking services, and customer support for product exception handling.

Jayud's specialized capabilities in lithium battery transportation and electronics logistics deliver particular value for Anker's diverse product portfolio, which includes power banks, chargers, audio equipment, and energy storage systems.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "This strategic partnership with Anker Innovations represents a significant milestone in our expansion into serving major international technology brands. Anker's global presence and reputation for innovation align perfectly with our capabilities to provide comprehensive cross-border logistics solutions. This partnership validates our ability to handle complex, multi-regional logistics operations and demonstrates the trust that leading global brands place in our services."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

