Safe and Green Development Corporation Expands Resource Group Operations with New Equipment at Sarasota and Myakka City Sites

Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SGD” or the “Company”) today announced that new industrial processing equipment has been delivered and deployed across its Resource Group operations in Southwest Florida. The new Komptech Crambo Mobile shredder, stationed at the 15th Street Transfer Site in Sarasota, Florida and the Diamond Z DZH6000 Series grinder, operating at the Myakka City facility, represent a significant capital investment designed to immediately enhance throughput and revenue generation from the Company’s engineered soils, composting, and green-waste recycling operations.

The Komptech Crambo Mobile is a dual-shaft, low-speed shredder capable of handling large volumes of organic and woody materials, reducing them to a consistent particle size ideal for composting and mulch production. Complementing it, the Diamond Z DZH6000 Series grinder delivers high-capacity grinding for wood waste and green debris, further increasing processing efficiency and expanding the range of recyclable and reusable output materials.

The new equipment arrived earlier this week and has been placed into immediate operation to support the growing demand for Resource Group’s engineered soil and compost products. Together, these additions are expected to improve production capacity, reduce processing times, and strengthen overall site efficiency across the Company’s Florida operations.

“Expanding our processing capabilities at the Sarasota and Myakka City sites aligns directly with our focus on scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure,” said David Villarreal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Safe and Green Development Corporation. “These additions will enable Resource Group to process greater volumes of material with improved efficiency, meeting rising demand and supporting broader product distribution across our composting and recycling network.”

The Company continues to advance its strategy of integrating sustainable infrastructure and technology-driven solutions across its real estate and environmental operations.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021, it focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States that are intended for future development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects. The Company wholly owns Resource Group US Holdings LLC, an environmental and logistics subsidiary operating a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Florida. Resource processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. Its operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both in-house and third-party infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the Company’s new industrial processing equipment delivered and deployed across its Resource Group operations in Southwest Florida being designed to immediately enhance throughput and revenue generation from the Company’s engineered soils, composting, and green-waste recycling operations, the growing demand for Resource Group’s engineered soil and compost products, the additions improving production capacity, reducing processing times, and strengthening overall site efficiency across the Company’s Florida operations, focusing on scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure, the additions enabling Resource Group to process greater volumes of material with improved efficiency, meeting rising demand and supporting broader product distribution across the Company’s composting and recycling network and the Company continuing to advance its strategy of integrating sustainable infrastructure and technology-driven solutions across its real estate and environmental operations.. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to accelerate operational expansion at its Resource Group operations in Southwest Florida, the Company’s ability to provide working capital to support the scaling of Resource Group’s revenue-generating operations, the Company’s ability to generate revenue and create shareholder value, the Company’s ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund its activities, the Company’s ability to monetize its real estate holdings, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

