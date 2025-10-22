LOBO Secures Over US $5 Million in Orders at the 138th Canton Fair

WUXI, China, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO), a developer and manufacturer of electric mobility and smart products, today announced that it secured more than US $5 million in confirmed orders during the 138th Canton Fair—representing a 40% increase compared to the previous year’s event.

Autumn Fair Highlights

Welcomed approximately 300 buyers from over 40 countries, with a higher-than-expected share of visitors from South America and Europe.





Signed more than 50 purchase orders totaling over US $5 million; the largest single order, might value at approximately US $150,000, was from Ecuador.





Renewed a long-term U.S. distribution agreement and received the first American orders for LOBO’s new extended-range electric golf and sightseeing carts—reopening a key market previously impacted by trading policies since next half of 2024.



Customer Feedback

Mr. Feiswal Sharifu Lali, a managing director of Kenya-based company, commended LOBO’s cargo utility e-bike for their “excellent pass-ability and range on African roads” and praised the after-sales engineering team for “delivering on its customer-first philosophy of helping dealers succeed.”

Growth Outlook

The aggregate value of orders secured during LOBO’s participation in the 2025 spring and autumn Canton Fairs increased by approximately 40% compared to 2024, supporting management’s target of achieving revenue growth exceeding 30% in both 2025 and 2026.

Canton Fair Advantage

As one of the world’s largest trade exhibition, the Canton Fair provides LOBO with a global platform to engage hundreds of distributors, execute dozens of letters of intent across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and structure customized distribution packages to accelerate international market expansion.

Looking Ahead

LOBO remains committed to continuous innovation and product development, working closely with its distributors and partners worldwide to advance sustainable electric mobility solutions.

About Canton Fair:

As a world-leading trade event, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou, China. It gathers thousands of high-quality enterprises and a large number of purchasers globally. It is not only a stage to display products but also a golden platform for exploring business opportunities and establishing long-term cooperation.





About LOBO

LOBO is an electric mobility products manufacturer. It is a certified high-tech company specializing in manufacturing a wide range of eco-friendly electric vehicles and home-used robotic products. It also is a golden plus supplier verified by Alibaba.com. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles as well as smart products. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, LOBO aims to promote eco-friendly transportation options that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,”,“likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

