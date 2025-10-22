Brag House Holdings Merger Partner, House of Doge – The Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation – Becomes Owner and Principal Sponsor of HC Sierre Hockey Club

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), is proud to announce it has made a strategic investment in HC Sierre to become the second largest owner and Principal Sponsor of one of Switzerland’s most historic professional hockey clubs.

Founded in 1933 and based in the canton of Valais, HC Sierre competes in the Swiss League (SL) and has long been recognized for its deep community roots, passionate supporters, and iconic red-and-yellow identity. The collaboration with House of Doge will help accelerate the club’s next phase of development, supporting major milestones such as the Valais Arena project and its goal of promotion to the National League.

Designed as a long-term partnership, the collaboration with HC Sierre represents a step forward for both organizations. It brings together HC Sierre’s sporting ambitions with House of Doge’s mission to bring digital innovation, new models of fan ownership, and community-aligned infrastructure into professional sports, while connecting Dogecoin’s global community to the rich heritage of Switzerland and Europe.

"House of Doge’s investment in HC Sierre demonstrates the power of merging real-world sports heritage with next-generation digital infrastructure,” said Lavell Juan Malloy, CEO of Brag House Holdings. “This partnership isn’t just about sponsorship, it’s about building a bridge between communities and tokenized assets that redefine how value and ownership are experienced. Together, we’re activating a new model for European sports investment that integrates community, technology, and financial innovation.”

This investment into HC Sierre follows House of Doge’s recent acquisition of Italy’s U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, which marked the first time a European football club brought a cryptocurrency commercialization vehicle directly into its ownership structure. With HC Sierre, House of Doge now extends that mission into professional ice hockey — signaling a long-term commitment to operational excellence, community investment, and innovation across European sport.

Together, these sports investments reflect House of Doge’s broader ambition to decentralize valuable real-world assets, including professional sports teams, following its strategic collaborations with Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and 21Shares.

House of Doge will work closely with HC Sierre’s leadership to introduce digital infrastructure and fan-ownership models that align with Dogecoin’s community-driven ethos. The initiative aims to bring together local supporters and the global Dogecoin community in a shared mission that connects sport, innovation, and collective purpose. The company will also look to introduce cryptocurrency as a form of payment for tickets, concessions, and merchandise at the club's home arena—further enabling Dogecoin utility.

“This partnership is about honoring legacy while shaping the future,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “HC Sierre represents everything that makes sport powerful. Community, heritage, and heart. By joining forces, we’re not just supporting an ice hockey club; we’re helping build a model where digital innovation and local passion coexist. Together, we’ll show how the Dogecoin philosophy of Doing Only Good Everyday can thrive on the ice.”

HC Sierre’s leadership welcomed the partnership as a natural alignment between tradition and innovation.

“HC Sierre warmly thanks House of Doge for its trust and valuable support, which will significantly contribute to advancing our red-and-yellow ambitions,” said Chris McSorley, Principle Owner, GM and Head Coach of HC Sierre.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

