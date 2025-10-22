IBN Initiates Coverage of Forward Industries Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) , a leading Solana treasury company, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Forward Industries is building and managing one of the largest Solana (SOL) treasuries of any public company, holding more than 6.87 million SOL as of October 15, 2025. Backed by top digital asset investors including Multicoin Capital, Galaxy Digital, and Jump Crypto, the company’s focus on long-term value creation centers on active participation in the Solana ecosystem, with strategic exposure to staking, decentralized finance (DeFi), and on-chain yield generation. Forward Industries has deployed approximately $1.59 billion into SOL at a net cost of $232.08 per token and has staked nearly all its holdings using native Solana infrastructure.

Its institutional-grade validator, launched in partnership with DoubleZero, is achieving a gross APY of 7.01%—20 basis points above the average of the top 10 Solana validators—and generating more than 1,000 SOL in daily staking revenue. Forward Industries is also advancing digital capital markets by tokenizing its common stock on the Solana blockchain through a partnership with Superstate. These tokenized shares are designed to support 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and integration with DeFi applications.

Forward Industries’ executive leadership and board reflect deep strategic alignment with the Solana ecosystem. The company is chaired by Kyle Samani, Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, and supported by board observers from Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. With this alignment, Forward Industries aims to become the institutional gateway to Solana, positioning itself to benefit from growing blockchain adoption, tokenization trends, and the emergence of Solana as a foundation for next-generation capital markets.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network to generate greater awareness for Forward Industries.

IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Forward Industries the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Forward Industries, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/FORD

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries Inc. is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years, the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world’s leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company’s treasury. The company’s Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

For more information on the company’s Solana treasury strategy, visit sol.forwardindustries.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

