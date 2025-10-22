Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood Technologies Group (Pinewood.AI) (PINWF), based in Birmingham, UK, a leading pure-play cloud-based software business providing innovative retail solutions to the automotive industry, today announced that Ollie Mann, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025.

DATE: October 28th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 28th, 11am – 1pm ET. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Since becoming a standalone software business in early 2024, Pinewood.AI has made significant progress, and in September 2025 the Company joined the FTSE 250 index – a major milestone for the business.

Its latest HY25 results, announced in September 2025, showed revenue up 21.7% year-on-year and underlying EBITDA up 14.5%, reflecting increased client spend and the onboarding of major new customers.

The results also reflected the benefit of Pinewood.AI’s acquisition of leading automotive AI company Seez, which was completed in February 2025.

On 6 June 2025, Pinewood.AI announced it had entered into an agreement to buy out Lithia of its 51 per cent stake in Pinewood North America LLC for $76.5m.

At the same time, Pinewood.AI also announced that it had entered into a five-year contract with Lithia to roll out the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ Platform in North America. By the end of 2028, this contract is expected to generate an estimated $60m of revenue per year.



About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon's UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML SaaS platform. LON: PINE, OTCQX: PINWF

For more information, visit Pinewood.AI.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.





CONTACTS: Enquiries: Headland Consultancy (PR & Communications) +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Henry Wallers Jack Gault Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com



