Philips 1000 Series Electronic Deadbolt Lock and Handle Set Now Available at Costco Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philips 1000 Series Electronic Deadbolt Lock and Handle Set is now available in Costco Canada warehouses and online at Costco.ca . The new bundle offers Canadian households a complete smart access solution, combining advanced security technology and a modern, durable design under the Philips Home Access portfolio.

Smarter Security, Tailored for Canadian Homes

Whether welcoming guests, managing family routines, or ensuring peace of mind during busy days, the Philips 1000 Series offers simple, reliable ways to unlock and secure the front door. With fingerprint recognition, customizable PIN codes, and traditional key access, households can choose the method that best fits your lifestyle.

Convenience in all seasons. Fingerprint or PIN entry eliminates the hassle of searching for keys—especially valuable in cold winters.

Fingerprint or PIN entry eliminates the hassle of searching for keys—especially valuable in cold winters. Flexibility for every household. Parents, children, and even temporary visitors can each have their own access method, supported by one-time codes for added security.

Parents, children, and even temporary visitors can each have their own access method, supported by one-time codes for added security. Complete entryway upgrade. The sleek black handle set offers both style and substance, giving front doors a refreshed, modern look.



Product Features:

Multiple Unlock Options. Access with up to 50 fingerprints, 20 PIN codes, unlimited one-time visitor PIN codes, or mechanical backup keys.

Access with up to 50 fingerprints, 20 PIN codes, unlimited one-time visitor PIN codes, or mechanical backup keys. App-Generated One-Time Codes. Generate one-time PIN codes remotely via the Philips Home Access app—no Wi-Fi bridge or Bluetooth required.

Generate one-time PIN codes remotely via the Philips Home Access app—no Wi-Fi bridge or Bluetooth required. Quick Fingerprint Recognition. Secure biometric technology ensures fast, accurate, and keyless entry.

Secure biometric technology ensures fast, accurate, and keyless entry. Long-Lasting Power. Runs up to 1 year on 4 AA batteries, with proactive low-battery alerts to prevent lockouts.

Runs up to 1 year on 4 AA batteries, with proactive low-battery alerts to prevent lockouts. Voice-Guided Setup. Simple installation with step-by-step voice prompts in English, French, and Spanish—no manual needed.

Simple installation with step-by-step voice prompts in English, French, and Spanish—no manual needed. Advanced Security. Features include lockout alarm, away mode, privacy mode, and auto-locking for extra peace of mind.

Features include lockout alarm, away mode, privacy mode, and auto-locking for extra peace of mind. Easy DIY Installation. Fits most standard doors and can be installed in minutes with just a Philips screwdriver.



Where to Buy

The Philips 1000 Series Electronic Deadbolt Lock and Handle Set is available now at:

Costco Online : Costco.ca Product Page

: Costco Canada Warehouses: Available in-store at participating locations nationwide.

Company Info

In June 2022, Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and related accessories. Operated by Conex, the Philips Home Access portfolio delivers intelligent and user-focused access control solutions under the Philips brand.

Media Contact

Simon zhang

Marketing Manager of North American Market

Simon.zhang@cone-x.com