ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 61 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

22 October 2025



As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 October 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,131,500 853,443,366
15 October 202520,000232.934,658,600
16 October 202520,000233.124,662,400
17 October 202520,000232.014,640,200
20 October 202518,000235.554,239,900
21 October 202518,000233.814,208,580
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)3,227,500 875,853,046

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,674,356 B shares corresponding to 1.74 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 October 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15






SE-2025-61_Transactions B shares SE-2025-61_EN

