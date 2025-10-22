Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 61 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 October 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 October 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,131,500 853,443,366 15 October 2025 20,000 232.93 4,658,600 16 October 2025 20,000 233.12 4,662,400 17 October 2025 20,000 232.01 4,640,200 20 October 2025 18,000 235.55 4,239,900 21 October 2025 18,000 233.81 4,208,580 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 3,227,500 875,853,046

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,674,356 B shares corresponding to 1.74 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 October 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

