24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs Scalable Spider Silk May Unlock the Future of Lightweight Body Armor and Ballistic Protection

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, believes that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, ability to mass-produce spider silk fibers, via genetically engineered silkworms, potentially marks a turning point in the development of next-generation body armor and ballistic textiles.

For decades, researchers have looked to spider silk as nature’s toughest fiber, boasting a toughness-to-weight ratio higher than both Kevlar and steel. However, spider silk’s commercial potential in protective gear remained untapped due to one unsolved problem: spiders are territorial and their silk cannot be farmed like silkworms.

Kraig Labs has a potential Game-changer for Defense and Public Safety

By engineering silkworms to produce authentic spider silk proteins at scale, Kraig Labs has created a sustainable bioindustrial platform for producing super fibers that could redefine personal protection, law enforcement gear, and military armor.

Kraig’s scalable spider silk production platform, may be positioned to finally become the core of the next generation of lightweight, flexible, and high-performance armor. Kraig Labs hopes that the mass production of these super fibers, which is what turns spider silk from a lab novelty into a strategic material, will be the key to developing the next generation lightweight body armor and ballistic protection.

Key theoretical advantages of spider silk over traditional ballistic materials:

Higher toughness-to-weight ratio than Kevlar, offering comparable protection with far less bulk

than Kevlar, offering comparable protection with far less bulk Superior energy dissipation , potentially reducing blunt force trauma

, potentially reducing blunt force trauma Lightweight and breathable , enabling more comfortable and mobile gear

, enabling more comfortable and mobile gear Biodegradable and environmentally sustainable, reducing long-term environmental footprint

Potential future applications include:

Bullet-resistant vests, helmets, and combat uniforms

Protective inserts for law enforcement and first responders

for law enforcement and first responders Blast-resistant fabrics and vehicle armor components

and vehicle armor components Wearable shields for civilians in high-risk areas

With global defense budgets growing and increased demand for protection that doesn’t sacrifice mobility, spider silk has emerged as a leading candidate to push ballistic protection into a new era and Kraig Labs is now in a position to supply it.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated by one or more featured companies for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for further KBLB and 247marketnews.com disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.