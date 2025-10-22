Itron Unveils Gen6™ Network Platform and UtilityIQ® Application Suite, Strengthening Industry Interoperability

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a global leader in innovating how utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the launch of its Gen6™ network platform and the latest release of its UtilityIQ® (UIQ) application suite, marking the next evolution of Itron’s proven Intelligent Connectivity portfolio. With this launch, Itron extends cellular connectivity, both public and private, to the endpoint alongside mesh under UtilityIQ, enabling cross-device and cross-vendor distributed intelligence (DI) interoperability. The Gen6 platform also features new battery-powered mesh technology for gas and water devices. Together, the Gen6 network platform and UtilityIQ application suite combine Itron’s industry-leading technologies to form a single, open platform that will support a broad ecosystem of equipment vendors.

“Enabling even greater flexibility and interoperability, our Gen6 network platform and UtilityIQ application suite allows utilities and cities to develop telecom strategies that can evolve as needed over decades without extensive IT or integration costs,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “At Itron, we understand the complex challenges utilities face and recognize that technology needs vary based on geography and specific use cases. Combining Itron’s technologies and industry standards into a single platform, and making this capability accessible to more partners, creates an opportunity for greater returns on investment and futureproofing of infrastructure investments.”

About the Platform

The Gen6 network platform expands cellular and mesh connectivity to constantly powered and battery-operated devices and adds distributed intelligence to Itron’s Network Interface Card (NIC) platform, enabling greater deployment flexibility. The Gen6 battery-mesh capability expands the network’s reach and resilience, ensuring dependable performance across diverse and previously unserviceable locations. The platform is backward compatible with Gen5 and prior generations of Itron mesh networks, enabling integration of next-gen devices into existing deployments.

The new version of UtilityIQ, Itron’s standards-based headend software that connects more than 300 unique device types from nearly 100 manufacturers today, is the universal headend for Itron enabling best-in-class multi-vendor interoperability. The latest UtilityIQ release combines mesh, battery mesh and cellular endpoint management under a common headend, significantly streamlining device and network management for customers. UtilityIQ has flexible hosting options including cloud and continues a long legacy of supporting backward and forward compatibility.

Additional benefits of the next-generation network platform with UtilityIQ include:

Seamless DI interoperability across vendors, devices and transport layers

across vendors, devices and transport layers Unified multi-transport management , which simplifies deployments, carriers and connectivity and allows utilities to avoid juggling multiple systems

, which simplifies deployments, carriers and connectivity and allows utilities to avoid juggling multiple systems Peer-to-peer networking powering insight, operations and advanced use cases

powering insight, operations and advanced use cases Proven at scale in utility deployments from 10,000 to 6+ million endpoints with extensive multi-vendor flexibility

in utility deployments from 10,000 to 6+ million endpoints with extensive multi-vendor flexibility Resilient and secure by design with mesh, battery-mesh & multi-carrier capability

with mesh, battery-mesh & multi-carrier capability Long-term flexibility with design that allows utilities to plan telecom strategies that can adapt over decades without requiring significant new IT or integration investments.

with design that allows utilities to plan telecom strategies that can adapt over decades without requiring significant new IT or integration investments. Greater return on investment by balancing real-world performance with budget realities and accelerating value as utilities scale.



Availability

The Gen6 network platform and new version of UtilityIQ will be available in Q4 2025. Initial Itron products featuring the Gen6 networking technology will be the Itron Gen5 500G ERT Module, Gen5 500W ERT Module, Intelis Gas Meter, Intelis 250 Gas Meter, Intelis 425 Gas Meter, which will all be upgradable to Gen6 battery-mesh via over-the-air upgrades. These devices communicate with any Itron Access Point in multi-application deployments or leveraging Itron’s unique Solar Battery AP in gas and water only areas. The Itron Cellular 500G Module and the Cellular 500W Module, will support Gen6 cellular and launch in Q1 2026. Itron will also be announcing new Itron and third party electric meters featuring Gen6 networking technology in the near future.

To learn more, visit the Gen6 Network Platform and the UtilityIQ Headend Application Suite webpages.

Quotes

"Integrating Itron’s 500G Gas ERT Module with our 10-year-battery-powered DeNova Detect Natural Gas Alarms will enable gas utilities to easily add our alarms to the new Gen6 network platform—or to existing Itron mesh networks, as the system is fully backward compatible. Gas utilities with existing Itron mesh networks can provide their customers with an added layer of safety through DeNova Detect Natural Gas Alarms, without requiring additional network investments.”

Ron Lazarus, Chief Operating Officer, DeNova Detect



“Leading energy solution providers have begun coalescing around several key macrotrends – notably, enabling real-time visibility and control whilst facilitating greater interoperability and seamless third-party integrations. Itron’s Gen6 network platform embraces and incorporates these innovations via enhanced flexibility, interoperability and scalability.”

Michael Kelly, Principal Research Analyst, Guidehouse Research



