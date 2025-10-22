Interop Technologies Launches RBM-IQ™ for Smarter RCS Business Messaging Oversight

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced the launch of RBM-IQ™, an intelligence solution that gives mobile network operators previously unavailable traffic visibility, financial reconciliation, and operational control across Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging activity on their network.

RBM-IQ acts as the intelligence layer for RCS Business Messaging (RBM), transforming raw data into meaningful insights that give operators clarity and control across their messaging ecosystem. Seamlessly integrated with Interop’s RBM solution, it unifies key functions like financial clearing, platform management, and vetting—simplifying partner onboarding, message validation, and settlement processes through a single, trusted point of control.

“As operators advance their RCS strategies, the need for clarity, control, and actionable insight has never been greater,” said Steve Zitnik, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Interop Technologies. “We built RBM-IQ to combine all of these elements together and empower operators to see exactly what’s happening in their messaging environment, identify issues faster, and make informed decisions with confidence, all without adding new technical complexity.”

With almost two decades of RCS innovation and multiple industry accreditations and awards, Interop Technologies continues to advance its RBM portfolio to help operators maximize performance and revenue potential while minimizing operational risks. RBM-IQ represents the next step in the company’s commitment to delivering smarter, more transparent solutions built around the evolving needs of mobile operators.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators evolve their messaging ecosystems with reliable, secure, and future-ready solutions. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based technologies backed by 24/7 global support. Its All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio spans both legacy and next-generation technologies, including multi-accredited and award-winning RCS Messaging solutions with global connectivity. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

