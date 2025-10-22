Aeroflow Health Wins 2025 HME Provider of the Year Award

ASHEVILLE, N.C. and CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, was named the 2025 HME Provider of the Year as part of the HME Excellence Awards at the HME News Business Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. This marks the second time Aeroflow Health has earned this prestigious honor, having previously won the award in 2017.

"We are deeply honored to receive the HME Provider of the Year award for the second time," said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. "This recognition reflects our entire team's dedication to transforming how patients access and experience healthcare. From our earliest days bootstrapping the company, a singular mission has driven us: putting patients first through innovation, empowerment and genuine care. This award validates that doing right by patients isn't just good ethics, it's the foundation of sustainable growth. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together and grateful to HME News for recognizing our approach to patient-centered care."

Since its founding in 2001, Aeroflow Health has evolved into a dynamic, patient-centric healthcare solutions provider, delivering integrated solutions that extend far beyond traditional equipment delivery. The company has grown from 50 employees to more than 1,100 healthcare professionals across 35 states, serving over 1 million patients annually and generating $600 million in revenue while maintaining partnerships with more than 1,000 insurance plans.

Aeroflow Health's integrated approach combines medical equipment with comprehensive support services across its maternal health, sleep apnea, diabetes management and urology divisions. Patients receive access to virtual consultations with certified specialists, educational classes, mental health resources, free care guides and supportive online communities. Same-day appointment scheduling is available through the company's online portal, ensuring patients can connect with clinical support when they need it most.

The company's proprietary technology platform provides instant insurance coverage verification and creates a personalized shopping experience that displays products and services covered by each patient's specific insurance plan. The platform also features multilingual support through a translator phone line, ensuring accessibility for patients regardless of their primary language.

Aeroflow Health serves as a steadfast healthcare partner, connecting health plans, providers and patients to build communities committed to enhancing the best possible care. The company seamlessly integrates technology to provide a range of equipment and services that are accessible and covered through insurance, working with providers to ensure patients receive maximum coverage for the lowest price possible.

Through partnerships with more than 1,000 insurance plans, Aeroflow Health has established a strong track record of providing reliable products and exceptional customer satisfaction. The company maintains a dedicated team to support insurance providers and offers co-branding options for marketing materials with health plan partners. Aeroflow Health can provide references from other insurance providers upon request to showcase successful partnerships.

The company processes 3 million orders annually through its Don Hite Fulfillment Center in Asheville, demonstrating operational excellence at scale while maintaining the compassionate patient care and outstanding dedication to customer service that has become the company's hallmark. The majority of Aeroflow Health's patients come as referrals from friends, family, providers and insurance partners, reflecting the trust the company has built within the healthcare community.

The judges for the 2025 HME Provider of the Year award were Miriam Lieber, president of Lieber Consulting, LLC and Jonathan Sadock, managing partner and CEO of Paragon Ventures.

Miriam Lieber said: “What distinguishes Aeroflow is their ability to maintain an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit even as they've grown into a large organization,” she said. “They have never lost sight of their roots or their core mission. Concurrently, their dedication to community service remains unwavering. Whether supporting hurricane relief efforts, partnering with Habitat for Humanity, or addressing countless other community needs, Aeroflow consistently demonstrates how corporate success and social responsibility go hand-in-hand.”

This recognition underscores Aeroflow Health's trajectory of sustained growth and industry leadership. Guided by core values of empathy, clarity and integrity, the company's approach emphasizes removing barriers to patient access, streamlining insurance verification processes and providing educational resources that empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions.

Jonathan Sadock said: “Aeroflow’s outreach and use of innovative digital platforms simplifies patient access to essential products and services.” He continued, “Moreover, its content marketing and communications strategy meets patients where they are, creating high engagement and satisfaction while empowering patients with knowledge and advocacy tools and fostering improved health literacy. Aeroflow Health’s commitment to strong customer, referral and payer service, while bridging care gaps and leveraging technology for personalized support, all contributed to Aeroflow Health being selected as Provider of the Year 2025.”

HME News has hosted the HME Excellence Awards since 2002, recognizing outstanding achievement in patient care, customer service, employee engagement, community involvement, and financial performance in the home medical equipment industry.

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .