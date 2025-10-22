Wake-Up Call: Aeroflow Sleep Survey Reveals a Growing Gap in Sleep Health Education and the Rise of DIY Sleep Trends

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Sleep, a national durable medical equipment (DME) provider specializing in CPAP supplies, today announced the results of a proprietary survey highlighting a significant disconnect in sleep health. The survey of 1,884 U.S. adults found that while a majority of Americans (81%) struggle with sleep, many are turning to unvetted online trends instead of seeking professional medical advice.

The findings underscore the need for accessible, doctor-led education to ensure patients receive proper care and avoid the potential downfalls of self-guided medical decisions.

Key Survey Results: A Public Health Concern

The survey uncovered a widespread struggle with sleep across the U.S. adult population:

A total of 81.64% of respondents reported having trouble sleeping.

of respondents reported having trouble sleeping. A total of 58.78% are getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night.

are getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night. A total of 63.82% of respondents feel their sleep negatively impacts their day-to-day activities and ability to complete tasks; and nearly 3 of 4 respondents (72.82%) feel it negatively impacts their mental health at least sometimes.





The Rise of DIY Sleep Trends and a Lack of Oversight

The data shows a clear and concerning trend of individuals relying on unverified online sources for sleep help as opposed to turning to medical professionals:

A total of 69.82% of respondents have heard of online sleep trends like "mouth taping" and "magnesium mocktails."

of respondents have heard of online sleep trends like "mouth taping" and "magnesium mocktails." Of those who had heard of the trends, 58% have tried one. A striking 60% of those who tried a trend did so without consulting a healthcare provider.

have tried one. A striking of those who tried a trend did so without consulting a healthcare provider. The data reveals that a total of 32% of respondents are using melatonin and 22% are using magnesium supplements. This reliance on over-the-counter aids, combined with the low rate of physician consultation, points to the potential downfalls of self-guided health practices.





"The prevalence of self-guided approaches and adoption of unvetted online sleep trends without consulting a physician is concerning. It also emphasizes a potentially high prevalence of undiagnosed sleep disturbances," said Dr. Carleara Weiss, PhD, Sleep Science Advisor at Aeroflow Sleep. "These findings demonstrate a clear need for healthcare professionals to be more proactive in discussing sleep with their patients and for individuals to seek out evidence-based guidance before making changes to their health routine. Without professional oversight, these self-guided approaches could have unforeseen consequences."

The "Sleep Health Gap"

A significant disconnect exists between patient need and healthcare provider engagement. The data reveals several layers to this gap, including age and gender disparities:

Overall, 64.6% of survey respondents have spoken to a doctor about their sleep. However, an overwhelming 80% of all respondents wish their doctors provided more sleep-related resources.

of survey respondents have spoken to a doctor about their sleep. However, an overwhelming of all respondents wish their doctors provided more sleep-related resources. A notable "gender flip" in healthcare-seeking behavior identified women ages 18-29 as more proactive in consulting a doctor ( 51.3% ) than their male counterparts ( 42.1% ). A dramatic reversal occurs later in life, with the survey finding men aged 45-60 far more likely to consult a doctor ( 60.6% ) than women in the same age group ( 40.9% ).

as more proactive in consulting a doctor ( ) than their male counterparts ( ). A dramatic reversal occurs later in life, with the survey finding men aged far more likely to consult a doctor ( ) than women in the same age group ( ). The data also revealed a concerning trend among senior women. A full 55% of women aged 60 and older reported seeking no help for their sleep problems, medical or otherwise, compared to only 33% of men in the same age group.





"The differing behaviors we see in how people approach their sleep health, such as the proactive nature of young women and the engagement of middle-aged men, highlights a unique opportunity for tailored patient education," said Dr. Christopher Allen, a Sleep Medicine Physician and Scientific Advisor at Aeroflow Sleep. "The data shows us that a one-size-fits-all approach to sleep health can fall short. We must encourage all individuals to recognize the signs of a sleep disorder and seek a professional medical diagnosis."

"Our mission at Aeroflow Sleep is to empower individuals to sleep well and live better," said Joey Sasvari, Director of Aeroflow Sleep. "These results motivate us to expand our initiatives for improving sleep health resources and access nationwide, ensuring sleep health is a top priority for patients and providers alike."

