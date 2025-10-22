Arteris and Alibaba DAMO Academy Extend Partnership to Accelerate High-Performance RISC-V SoC Designs

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP that accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced an expansion of the collaboration with Alibaba DAMO Academy’s XuanTie, a leading RISC-V CPU IP provider. The partnership aims to advance the adoption of high-performance computing for edge AI, server, communications, and automotive applications, accelerating chiplet and SoC design innovation and time-to-market for joint customers.

Since Arteris joined DAMO Academy’s Wujian Alliance in 2024, the two companies have collaborated to promote the industrialization of RISC-V. This partnership combines Arteris’ silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IPs with high-performance XuanTie RISC-V CPU cores, providing comprehensive and pre-verified SoC solutions that shorten development cycles and enhance system performance.

Arteris and DAMO Academy have completed integration and verification across multiple SoC reference designs, including XuanTie C908, C920 and C930 CPUs with Arteris’ Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP and FlexNoC non-coherent interconnect IP, for both cache coherent and non-coherent applications. These verified integrations offer out-of-the-box solutions to customers, paving the way for faster deployment of high-performance RISC-V compute subsystems in SoCs.

“Through our collaboration with Arteris, we have completed a seamless integration between multiple high-performance CPUs—including the newly released C930—and Arteris’ Ncore interconnect IP,” said Jing Yang, vice president of RISC-V at DAMO Academy. “This ‘out-of-the-box’ compatibility accelerates the entire process from architecture design to prototype verification, allowing our customers to focus on innovation and differentiation.”

“The demand for high-performance semiconductors that properly address the needs of the software workloads is increasing, with customers wanting more choice and optimized XPUs,” said Michal Siwinski, chief product and marketing officer of Arteris. “Collaborations across the ecosystem are important to advance innovation faster while addressing the ever-growing complexity and integration risks in SoC design. Our growing partnership with DAMO Academy will further support global semiconductor innovation.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Alibaba DAMO Academy XuanTie

XuanTie is a brand under Alibaba DAMO Academy. Leveraging Alibaba's leading position and advantages in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data, the team is committed to the continuous exploration of cutting-edge technological innovations and the construction of an open-source ecosystem for the RISC-V architecture. Our mission is to provide powerful, intelligent, secure, and open new computing architectures and reliable IP for the digital era. Learn more at xrvm.com

