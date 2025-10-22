Digerati Technologies Appoints New Chairman and CEO with a Renewed Focus on Recurring Revenue Growth and Accretive Acquisition Strategy

Brings Capital Markets and Business Operations Expertise

Port Jefferson, NY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc., (“Digerati,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCID: DTGI), through its WaivCloud, Inc. subsidiary, a co-location data center service provider, today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert DelVecchio as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than 30 years of capital markets and business experience.

Robert DelVecchio, Chairman and CEO of Digerati Technologies, commented, “I am very excited for this opportunity to lead Digerati into its next stage as we seek to expand our recurring revenue. WaivCloud’s co-location data center business is a solid platform to build upon with its east and west coast operations and long-standing clients. Our team has a robust pipeline of potential acquisitions that are currently under review, as we seek to add accretive and complementary businesses. I would like to thank Craig Clement and Max Polinsky for their time serving on the Board of Directors, as both have recently resigned. We look forward to increasing our communication and visibility as we advance our business.”

Previously, Mr. DelVecchio was Chief Executive Officer and a director of Assured Pharmacy, Inc. since February 2005, and guided Assured Pharmacy to $20 million in annual revenue and ultimately a successful sale of the business to a private equity firm. In addition to leading the organization, Mr. DelVecchio’s responsibilities also included sales, investor relations, business development and capital raising. Prior to 2005, Mr. DelVecchio had various roles across several industries utilizing his relationships and expertise in business operations and capital raising. Mr. DelVecchio’s broad experience in capital markets, experience in leading businesses, led to the Company’s conclusion he should serve as Chairman and CEO of Digerati.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company and through its subsidiary, WaivCloud, Inc., the Company provides co-location, and related technology infrastructure solutions to business customers across the United States. Waiv Cloud is a colocation services provider driven by a passion for exceptional customer service. Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable data center solutions to reduce downtime and streamline operations for our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships through personalized support, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of each client's unique needs. With innovation at our core and people at the heart of everything we do, we're redefining what it means to be a data center partner in a fast-moving digital world.

For more information, please visit: https://digerati-inc.com and https://waivcloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Delvecchio

p949-302-0934

rdelvecchio@digerati-inc.com