Digerati Technologies Expands International Reach with Acquisition of Ricochet Global

Port Jefferson, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc., (“Digerati,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCID: DTGI) is pleased to announce it has successfully closed on its acquisition of Ricochet Global (“Ricochet”), a provider of facilities and cloud-based services to telecommunications operators worldwide, with specific focus on Africa, Middle East and Persian Gulf.

Ricochet employs the latest in switching and routing architecture allowing for exceptional quality while maintaining overall efficiency and value. Ricochet is a licensed International carrier under section 214 of the Federal Communications Commission. Ricochet prides itslef with overall efficiency and value which has enabled it to keep our customers over the long-term. Led by its Founder Jason Mumper, its business principles are highlighted by quality driven service, top level support, superior value and flexible payment terms. The acquisition was comprised of a mix and cash and restricted common stock.

Jason Mumper, the Founder of Ricochet, stated, “we are thrilled to now be part of the ‘new’ Digerati Technologies and look forward to being the base platform at which we plan to build upon and create significant value in the public company. We look forward to working with Robert and his team in expanding the business.”

Robert Delvecchio, Chairman and CEO of Digerati Technologies, commented, “today marks a new day for Digerati as we look toward the future and utilize Ricochet as a base platform for retail communications with additional accretive acquisitions in the pipeline. We believe Ricochet is the ideal platform to build upon due to its specialized low cost, call center operations out of South Africa. Jason Mumper and the dedicated, highly experienced Cape Town management team bring a long-standing reputation for excellence in the telecom industry. We look forward to integrating the businesses, exploring both organic and acquisition growth opportunities and delivering improved operating and financial results for our shareholders.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company and through its subsidiary, WaivCloud, Inc., the Company provides co-location, and related technology infrastructure solutions to business customers across the United States. Waiv Cloud is a colocation services provider driven by a passion for exceptional customer service. Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable data center solutions to reduce downtime and streamline operations for our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships through personalized support, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of each client's unique needs. With innovation at our core and people at the heart of everything we do, we're redefining what it means to be a data center partner in a fast-moving digital world.

For more information, please visit: https://digerati-inc.com and https://waivcloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.