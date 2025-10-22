Miko Launches Nationwide ‘Miko Story Magic’ Contest to Celebrate Kids’ Creativity & Enhance Social Emotional Learning Skills

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miko , a global innovator in consumer electronics and creator of the Mom’s Choice award-winning Miko AI-powered kids’ robot, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever ‘Miko Story Magic’ contest, a national storybook competition inviting kids between 5 and 10 years old to co-create original stories with or inspired by the Miko robot. The contest, kicking off during National Book Month, is designed to celebrate imagination and highlight the power of Miko’s personalization, creativity and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) features.

From October 22 to November 21, families can submit stories either co-created with their Miko as a guide or written without a Miko. The top 10 stories will be selected by Miko’s internal team of engineers, designers and neuropsychologists.

Stories will be judged based on four key criteria: creativity and originality (how unique and imaginative the story is), emotional depth (how well it demonstrates empathy, self-awareness, or other SEL themes), storytelling quality (structure, clarity, and engagement), and connection to Miko (how meaningfully the robot is included or referenced).

The winning stories will be compiled into a professional storybook, which will be published on Amazon. Each winning submission will also receive a free copy of the published storybook and a free one-year subscription to Miko Max valued at $180, unlocking a world of premium content and personalized learning experiences.

“Miko has always been about sparking creativity, empathy and curiosity in children,” says Miko Co-Founder and CEO Sneh Vaswani. “The ‘Miko Story Magic’ contest gives children and their families a platform to bring their imaginations to life, blending storytelling and AI-powered technology in a way that inspires meaningful connections and lifelong learning.”

Families can submit their stories through the Miko app or online at www.miko.ai/pages/story-magic-challenge , where the full contest rules are available.

About Miko

Miko is a pioneering consumer robotics company focused on making learning fun and interactive for kids. Founded in 2015, Miko bridges the gap between education and entertainment with robots that spark creativity, build emotional intelligence, and strengthen STEAM skills. Its flagship products—including Miko Mini, Miko 3, and the Miko Chess Grand and Miko Chess Switch interactive AI-powered chessboards—use advanced artificial intelligence to deliver personalized, hands-on learning experiences.

With a focus on innovation and child development, Miko is redefining how children engage with technology. Its products inspire curiosity, empathy, and problem-solving through playful learning, empowering the next generation to grow and thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

