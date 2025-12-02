Miko AI-Powered Robot Companions Are kidSAFE+ COPPA Certified for Safe and Privacy-Compliant Play

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The kidSAFE Seal Program, an FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor, tests online products and services designed for children to verify compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). For the past three years, the kidSAFE team has awarded Miko 3 and Miko Mini its kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal, confirming they are safe and privacy-compliant AI toys on the market.

“We have always welcomed and valued Miko’s participation in our seal program,” said Shai Samet, founder and president of kidSAFE. “We feel more tech needs to be built with kids in mind, so that kids are not drawn to the more dangerous social media platforms and AI products not intended for their use. The industry and public should be encouraging more (not less) development of AI-enabled products like Miko, provided, of course, they integrate age-appropriate safety and privacy controls by design. Miko has done this and we applaud them for that.”

The kidSAFE Seal Program is a safety and privacy certification service that reviews and tests online products, including websites, apps, and connected devices, for compliance with standards that include parental notice and verifiable consent prior to the collection and use of children’s personal information, as well as other safety and security procedures that make up kidSAFE’s popular COPPA certification framework.

To adhere to kidSAFE’s guidelines and to help ensure private and responsible use of AI, Miko uses its own proprietary conversational AI model that was intentionally designed for young users. Its flagship robot toys Miko 3 and Miko Mini are equipped with customizable security and privacy settings, offering parents a variety of controls so they can feel confident in their children’s playtime and interactions with the robot.

“At Miko, children’s safety is our highest priority and we’re proud to be leading the category in child-safe use of AI. Our team of parents who excel in pediatrics, child psychology and pedagogy are committed to supporting healthy child development and unleashing the powerful benefits responsible AI innovation can have on a child’s journey,” said Sneh Vaswani, CEO of Miko.

ABOUT MIKO:

Miko is a pioneering consumer robotics company focused on making learning fun and interactive for kids. Founded in 2015, Miko bridges the gap between education and entertainment with robots that spark creativity, build emotional intelligence, and strengthen STEAM skills. Its flagship products—including Miko Mini, Miko 3, and the Miko Chess Grand and Miko Chess Switch interactive AI-powered chessboards—use advanced artificial intelligence to deliver personalized, hands-on learning experiences. With a focus on innovation and child development, Miko is redefining how children engage with technology. Its products inspire curiosity, empathy, and problem-solving through playful learning, empowering the next generation to grow and thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

About the kidSAFE Seal Program:

The kidSAFE Seal Program is an independent seal program designed exclusively for child-friendly websites, apps, and technologies, including AI-enabled products. kidSAFE offers a variety of auditing, certification, and badging services aligned with online safety best practices and legal privacy frameworks, including its flagship COPPA program which has been granted Safe Harbor status by the Federal Trade Commission. Hundreds of child and student-centric digital brands and developers around the globe, including many well-known companies, participate in the program or utilize kidSAFE’s services. This has resulted in the kidSAFE badges reaching millions of parents and educators across more than 200 countries since the program’s inception. To learn more, visit www.kidsafe.com.