BeyondTrust Strengthens FedRAMP-Authorized Portfolio with Identity Security Insights®, Advancing Federal Identity Protection

FedRAMP authorization validates that agencies can securely adopt BeyondTrust solutions to achieve unprecedented visibility, discovery, and remediation of identity risks across human, machine, and AI identities

New service offering approved under BeyondTrust’s existing FedRAMP authorization to operate (ATO) broadens government access to identity security

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced that BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights® for Government is now added to the company’s FedRAMP-authorized environment. The FedRAMP-authorized offering gives federal and state agencies a comprehensive view and full understanding of the identity landscape, including human and machine identities, AI agents, accounts, entitlements, configurations, and cross-domain risks. Visualizations of these privilege escalation paths combine with rich reporting to quickly identify and prioritize the greatest identity security threats.

“Expanding our FedRAMP Marketplace offerings is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of security, and our dedication to serving the U.S. public sector,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. “This is a significant investment that will allow government agencies to proactively assess their identity security posture and shift to a prevention-first approach by illuminating risk, exposures, and attack paths that lead to privilege. Removing these risks will enable government agencies to build resiliency against identity-related attacks.”

Identity Security Insights for Government is a SaaS-based platform that applies its proven Paths to Privilege and True Privilege™ capabilities to human, machine, secrets, and AI identities, unifying governance across the entire identity attack surface. The solution meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements for processing, storing, and transmitting sensitive, unclassified government data, enabling federal agencies to more easily and securely adopt advanced identity threat detection technology.

Key Benefits of Identity Security Insights:

Proactive insights to reduce identity attack surface and remove privilege escalation paths

High-fidelity telemetry to accelerate threat hunting for novel identity threats

Deep visibility into Active Directory, Entra ID, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Okta, Ping Identity and GitHub

Discovery of unmanaged secrets across cloud and on-premises environments

Discovery of users with direct and indirect access to secrets

Full visibility into AI agents, human, and service identities, mapped to privilege escalation paths

Risk scoring and prioritization based on exposure and privilege level

Prescriptive recommendations and detections with rich context to proactively address critical identity security issues that align with known TTPs in the MITRE ATT&CK framework

Consolidated visibility, governance, and enforcement across all identities





The listing joins BeyondTrust Remote Support for Government, Privileged Remote Access for Government, Password Safe, and Endpoint Privilege Management on the FedRAMP Marketplace. It expands BeyondTrust’s FedRAMP portfolio and deepens zero trust protection for government, providing the only FedRAMP-authorized zero trust privileged access management (PAM) solution that unifies traditional remote access strengths with complete privileged access controls and visibility.

Federal agencies and their partners can now access BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights for Government from the FedRAMP Marketplace. This listing provides a clear and streamlined path for procurement and accelerates the deployment of mission-critical identity security controls. The certification also provides reciprocity for Department of Defense (DoD) organizations, aligning with the Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG) Impact Level 2 (IL2).

BeyondTrust is currently deployed across all 50 states in all cabinet level Federal Civilian agencies and over 100 Defense Department environments.

For more information on BeyondTrust’s FedRAMP authorized solutions, visit: beyondtrust.com/public-sector.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

