Almost Half of Employed Canadian Job Seekers Fear Their Job Will Be Eliminated Due to AI

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 54% of Canadian hiring managers say their company uses AI, up from 52% last fall, 59% admit their company does not have the resources or training to help employees use it effectively, according to an Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Employers Embrace AI, but Fear Falling Behind

AI’s promise of productivity and collaboration has driven adoption, with 21% of companies using it regularly, a jump from 16% last year. And the long-term strategy seems clear: 64% of hiring managers say training employees on AI is essential for success. Yet readiness gaps loom large, not only for employers but also for workers.

In fact, more than half of employed job seekers (59%) share the same concern about their own companies lacking resources or training, underscoring a widespread challenge across the workforce.

AI Ally or Job Killer?

Job seekers agree training is critical, with 75% believing it is essential for companies to succeed, but anxiety runs deep.

Nearly two-thirds of job seekers (63%) worry AI will significantly limit job opportunities, and almost half (46%) fear their job could be eliminated entirely. There are significant generational differences though, with Gen Z (55%) and millennials (52%) much more concerned about AI eliminating their jobs than Gen X (33%) or boomers (16%).

Beyond job loss, many fear skills will erode:

44% say employees will lose the ability to think creatively

43% worry employees will put in less effort

37% fear employees will lose the ability to problem solve

35% cite skill development loss

31% predict employees will lose the ability to work with others

31% also believe employees will collaborate less





Despite Concerns, Job Seekers Turn to AI

Even as they worry, job seekers are leveraging AI to get ahead. The majority believe it is appropriate to use generative AI for key steps in the job hunt:

81% for drafting resumes and cover letters

70% for creating professional headshots

61% for creating work samples

55% for answering interview questions in real time





“AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, but success isn’t measured by speed alone. It’s about balance,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “The key is to harness AI efficiently while preserving the human qualities that drive creativity, judgment and collaboration. Technology should amplify human potential, not replace it.”

