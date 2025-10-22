Akari Therapeutics Announces Launch of CEO Corner Platform

CEO Corner segments to provide added perspective to press releases, corporate developments and pipeline progress

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the launch of its CEO Corner featuring Abizer Gaslightwala, President and CEO of Akari. The CEO Corner platform is intended to provide additional and in-depth perspective to press releases, corporate developments and development pipeline progress.

“CEO Corner gives us a platform to share more than headlines,” said Abizer Gaslightwala, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics. “It’s a way to provide interested parties additional insight on how we’re advancing antibody drug conjugates to tackle cancers with high unmet need. By sharing a more comprehensive look into our vision and progress, we hope to give stakeholders a clearer view of the impact we’re striving to make for patients and the value we aim to create for shareholders.”

The CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company’s website here.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

