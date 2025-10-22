No Tricks! Fazoli’s Celebrates National Breadstick Day with Free Breadsticks

Enjoy Six Free Breadsticks with any Purchase, Plus a Halloween Treat at Fast and Fresh Italian Chain

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , the iconic Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. and beloved for its signature breadsticks, is serving up a scary good deal in honor of National Breadstick Day on Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy six FREE breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, using code BREADSTICK25.

Fazoli’s is also treating families to something extra for Halloween this year. From Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at participating locations, guests can score a free Kids Meal with any entrée purchase using code TRICKORTREAT25 – the perfect excuse for families to dine together.

“Our fresh, hot breadsticks have a fanbase of their own, giving us even more reason to celebrate them not just for one day, but for six,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “Whether you're stopping in for our famous breadsticks or sharing a meal with family this Halloween, we’re excited to treat our guests to the perfect combination of great flavor and great value.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .