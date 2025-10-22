Information about shares issued by INVL Baltic Real Estate and votes granted

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company), the Company acquired 21,011 shares for EUR 63,033.00 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 22 October 2025, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 22 October 2025:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, unitsNominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorised capital, EUR		Portion of the authorised capital, %
Ordinary registered shares7,953,9347,932,9231.4511,533,204.30100

