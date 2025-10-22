24/7 Market News: Even VENU’s Shareholders Meeting Is Worth the Admission Price

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band will headline an exclusive private performance following VENU’s (NYSE American: VENU), a growing operator of premium hospitality and live entertainment venues across the U.S., 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, set for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at VENU’s Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs.

The event doubles as a live demonstration of VENU’s disruptive entertainment model, where access, ownership, and experience converge.

Annual Meeting + Private Concert: A Shareholder Experience Unlike Any Other

Location: Phil Long Music Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Welcome Lunch & Ford Amphitheater Tour: 12:30–2:30 PM MDT

Annual Meeting Begins: 4:00 PM MDT

The Marshall Tucker Band Performance: Immediately after the meeting

RSVP Instructions:

Shareholders of record as of September 3, 2025 can RSVP at www.colonialstock.com/VenuHoldingCorporation or email investors@venu.live

or email A webcast and audio recording of the Annual Meeting will be available through October 28, 2026, at investors.venu.live

Access is by RSVP only. Attendance is limited to verified shareholders of record.

VENU Shares: A Fraction of the Price of a Rock Ticket

While the average U.S. concert ticket now costs over $120, according to Pollstar, VENU shares trade for a fraction of the average ticket price, giving investors a front-row seat to the company’s expanding venue empire and access to events that truly rock.

If you missed out on this show, it’s time to plan for next year’s shareholder meeting.

Recent Strategic Highlights

$23 Million in FireSuite Sales in Just 60 Days

FireSuites, VENU’s real estate-backed luxury suites with concierge access and front-stage views, have surged in demand, with sales up 250% YoY. The recent two-month sales total of $23 million demonstrates a shift toward ownable, premium fan experiences.

$5 Billion Development Pipeline Across 20+ New Venues

With $1.3 billion in active construction across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Georgia, VENU is aggressively building a national circuit of next-generation amphitheaters to streamline tour routing and elevate the concert experience.

Unveiled: Next-Gen Amphitheaters in McKinney & Broken Arrow

New venues are designed with:

Heated, weatherproofed canopy roofs

Modular, hybrid-ready staging

Built-in live-stream infrastructure

Immersive fan-first technology

These upgrades position VENU as the go-to destination for year-round, tech-enhanced performances.

Disrupting the Live Entertainment Playbook

Backed by marquee partnerships, including Aramark Sports + Entertainment and the Aikman Club, founded by NFL legend Troy Aikman, VENU is shaping a new era where venues aren’t just places to attend shows, but assets to own and experiences to elevate.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar’s Best New Venue of 2024.

