SEALSQ Unveils Quantum Shield QS7001 and Further Advances its Plans to Expand Made in U.S. Footprint with New Post-Quantum Personalization Center Planned in California or Arizona

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in semiconductors and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, today unveiled the Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized PQC algorithms directly at the hardware level. The chip will be officially launched in mid-November 2025, following its debut at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 Conference in New York City, where SEALSQ’s CEO, Carlos Moreira, presented it during his keynote “AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security.” The presentation generated strong interest from participants, underscoring SEALSQ’s leadership in combining AI, quantum, and cybersecurity innovation.

The Quantum Shield QS7001 integrates ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) algorithms directly in silicon, offering up to 10× performance gains, enhanced side-channel resistance, and advanced tamper protection. Built as an open hardware platform, it supports custom firmware and hybrid cryptography migration. Development kits will be available by mid-November 2025, followed by QVault TPM variants in the first half of 2026.

Quantum computing threatens current ECC and RSA systems that protect defense, healthcare, energy, and industrial networks. With NIST’s 2024 PQC standards and new U.S. and EU mandates requiring PQC adoption by 2030, SEALSQ’s Quantum Shield QS7001 provides a native hardware foundation for quantum-safe security—addressing both future quantum attacks and “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” risks.

SEALSQ, among fewer than ten companies worldwide certified to Common Criteria EAL5+ and FIPS 140-3 standards, operates secure personalization centers in Switzerland and France, with planned expansions at various stages of development in Spain, India, the Middle East and the United States. As part of its U.S. strategy, SEALSQ is evaluating California and Arizona as potential locations for its new Post-Quantum Personalization Center, dedicated to secure chip provisioning for defense, IoT, and space applications.

With over 1.75 billion devices secured worldwide, SEALSQ continues to combine certified hardware, trusted services, and global reach, reinforcing its position as a world leader in post-quantum security.

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

