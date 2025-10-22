What is Dysautonomia? Experts Explain Warning Signs During Awareness Month

Chicago, IL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you experience unexplained dizziness when standing, chronic fatigue that doctors can’t explain, or a racing heart for no apparent reason? You might be among the millions of Americans living with undiagnosed dysautonomia — a condition that disrupts the autonomic nervous system but often goes unrecognized for years.



During October’s Dysautonomia Awareness Month, experts at The Neurologic Wellness Institute are working to educate the public about this frequently misdiagnosed condition.

“October is the perfect time to pay attention to symptoms you may have been dismissing or attributing to stress or aging,” says Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer at the Neurologic Wellness Institute. “If you recognize yourself in these symptoms, don’t wait. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve quality of life.”

Dysautonomia Explained

Dysautonomia affects the part of the nervous system that controls automatic functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and temperature regulation. Because these symptoms can seem unrelated, many people don’t realize they point to a single underlying condition.



Common symptoms that may indicate dysautonomia include:

Cardiovascular symptoms : Heart palpitations, racing heart, chest pain, difficulty breathing

: Heart palpitations, racing heart, chest pain, difficulty breathing Orthostatic symptoms : Dizziness or lightheadedness when standing, fainting or near-fainting episodes

: Dizziness or lightheadedness when standing, fainting or near-fainting episodes Neurological symptoms : Brain fog, difficulty concentrating, headaches, chronic fatigue

: Brain fog, difficulty concentrating, headaches, chronic fatigue Digestive symptoms : Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea

: Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea Other symptoms: Sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, exercise intolerance, temperature regulation problems, discoloration of hands and feet, muscle and joint pain

The range of symptoms is precisely what makes dysautonomia so challenging to diagnose, says Dr. Nicholas Schmidlkofer, a board-certified chiropractic neurologist who specializes in POTS and dysautonomia. “Patients may see a cardiologist for heart symptoms, a gastroenterologist for digestive issues, and a neurologist for brain fog without anyone connecting the dots,” Schmidlkofer says.

When to Seek Specialized Evaluation

According to The Neurologic Wellness Institute, you should consider evaluation for dysautonomia if you:

Experience multiple symptoms from the list above, especially if they worsen when standing.

Have been diagnosed with conditions like chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, or “anxiety,” but treatments haven’t helped.

Notice symptoms that began or worsened after an illness, injury, or stressful period

Some individuals with severe dysautonomia become bedridden, unable to move from lying to standing without triggering debilitating symptoms. But significant improvement is possible with proper diagnosis and treatment. Listen to patients describe their recovery from dysautonomia here.

Advanced Diagnostic and Treatment Approaches

The Neurologic Wellness Institute has developed comprehensive evaluation and treatment protocols specifically for dysautonomia, including specialized testing that utilizes advanced autonomic testing, functional tilt table testing with continuous blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, and autonomic reflex screenings to identify the specific type and severity of dysautonomia.



Following a thorough 3-hour initial evaluation, doctors create individualized treatment protocols that may include neuroplasticity-based therapies, targeted neurological and physical exercises, photobiomodulation, non-invasive cranial nerve stimulation, neurofeedback training, and nutritional and lifestyle guidance.

For more information about dysautonomia, warning signs, and treatment options, visit neurologicwellnessinstitute.com/dysautonomia.



