New Research Shows Pressurized Oxygen Therapy’s Benefits Beyond Traditional Uses

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A treatment once reserved for scuba divers is gaining attention for its potential in treating a variety of ailments, including traumatic brain injuries, lingering COVID symptoms, and chronic inflammation.



Hyperbaric oxygen therapy works by having patients breathe pure oxygen inside pressurized chambers, typically at 1.5 to 2.5 times normal atmospheric pressure. The treatment allows oxygen to dissolve directly into blood plasma, improving circulation and enabling it to reach struggling tissues more effectively, which scientists believe triggers cellular repair mechanisms.



The Neurologic Wellness Institute has been closely monitoring these studies, which show promise for brain health and recovery.



“What we’re seeing across multiple research teams is that when you give tissues more oxygen under pressure, they have a better shot at repairing themselves,” said Dr. Kelsey Brenner, CEO of the Neurologic Wellness Institute. “The evidence just keeps growing.”



Concussion and TBI Recovery Shows Promise



Recent clinical trials demonstrate hyperbaric oxygen therapy may significantly benefit individuals with persistent symptoms following concussions and traumatic brain injuries.



A February 2025 double-blind randomized trial published in Scientific Reports found that adults with persistent brain injury symptoms experienced meaningful improvements. Participants receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy reported an average 10.6-point improvement on a standardized symptom inventory, compared to only 3.6 points in the control group. The treatment group showed improvements in anxiety, sleep quality, and vestibular symptoms that persisted at one-year follow-up.



Research from Frontiers in Neurology examined adults still experiencing cognitive difficulties from childhood brain injuries. Following 40 sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, patients showed statistically significant improvements across multiple cognitive domains, including memory, executive function, attention, and information processing speed.



“These findings are particularly encouraging because they demonstrate recovery is possible even years after the initial injury,” said Dr. Michael Drzewiecki, Director of Clinical Neuroscience at the Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Many patients have been told nothing more can be done.”



Tackling Stubborn Inflammation



The therapy appears to work by suppressing pro-inflammatory molecules while promoting anti-inflammatory responses. In one case, a patient with chronic inflammatory response syndrome experienced resolution of all 22 symptoms after treatment, as confirmed by blood tests showing decreases in key inflammatory markers. Studies show promise for treating joint inflammation and promoting post-surgical recovery.



Athletes Turn to Pressurized Oxygen



Professional athletes have begun incorporating hyperbaric chambers into their sports recovery routines to enhance endurance and alleviate inflammation. Research suggests that it may enhance performance by improving how muscles utilize oxygen. Elite football players who used the therapy after matches showed faster recovery from injuries in a 2024 study.



Long COVID Patients Report Relief



The most dramatic results have been observed in studies of treatments for long COVID. Patients who completed 40 sessions reported significant improvements in brain fog, exhaustion, sleep problems, and persistent pain. One randomized controlled trial found these improvements persisted even a year after treatment ended. Brain scans confirmed what patients were reporting, showing improved blood flow and tissue health in areas associated with thinking and mood.



Emerging Applications



The cellular repair mechanisms have sparked interest in anti-aging applications and other uses, including diabetic wound healing, infection recovery, and immune function support.

“We’re at an exciting moment where decades of research are finally converging,” said Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer for the Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Patients who’ve exhausted conventional options are finding real relief.”



About the Neurologic Wellness Institute



The Neurologic Wellness Institute operates clinics in Chicago, Wood Dale, Waukesha, and Boca Raton, Florida, offering functional neurology services alongside therapies, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, neurofeedback, and rehabilitation programs.



The institute’s board-certified specialists work with patients to develop personalized treatment plans based on comprehensive neurological assessments and the latest clinical research. For patient testimonies and success stories, click here.



For more information about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and other services, visit www.neurologicwellnessinstitute.com or schedule a consultation at one of the institute’s four locations.



https://thenewsfront.com/new-research-shows-pressurized-oxygen-therapys-benefits-beyond-traditional-uses/