Cointelegraph Research partners with University of St Andrews Blockchain Society, promoting Web3 education to students





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cointelegraph Research announces a new partnership with the University of St Andrews Blockchain Society, one of the UK’s leading academic web3 communities. The collaboration will strengthen blockchain education and research, connecting university-level innovation with Cointelegraph’s global media platform.

Ranked No. 1 in the UK by both The Guardian University Guide 2024 and The Times & The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, St Andrews continues to distinguish itself for academic excellence and student-led innovation. The university’s Blockchain Society has emerged as a hub for research, technical talent, and community engagement.

Through the partnership, Cointelegraph will collaborate on editorial initiatives and support the emerging web3 talent, further strengthening its commitment to quality journalism and innovation.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Head of Research at Cointelegraph commented:



“Cointelegraph is committed to nurturing university talent and promoting web3 education globally. We are delighted to partner with St Andrews Blockchain."



By linking university talent with professional expertise, the collaboration aims to prepare the next generation of web3 enthusiasts, driving responsible innovation across the global blockchain ecosystem.

Hugo Okada, Co-President of the St Andrews Blockchain Society, says:



“Partnering with Cointelegraph allows us to extend our educational mission beyond campus. It gives our members access to industry-leaders, helping educate the next generation of web3 talent.”



About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent publication covering blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Its global team of journalists, researchers, and analysts provides in-depth news, market analysis, and research reports trusted by millions of readers worldwide.

About the St Andrews Blockchain Society

Established in 2023 at the University of St Andrews, the St Andrews Blockchain Society is a UK-leading student society, fostering blockchain research, education, and innovation.

The society publishes a semesterly magazine and produces a weekly macro briefing newsletter. It also supports practical initiatives backed by a 40-ETH mini-hedge fund from DormDAO and $50,000 in technical and non-technical bounties from Superteam UK, offering members hands-on technical and investment experience.

Media Contact:

Vladimir Shapovalov

Head of Research

Cointelegraph

vladimir@cointelegraph.com

Hugo Osaka

Co-President

University of St Andrews Blockchain Society

blockchain@st-andrews.ac.uk

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe09a3d-a950-4460-b6fe-42f3dfc25e87