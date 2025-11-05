Cointelegraph Research and EigenPhi Announce Data Partnership to Deliver Audit-Ready MEV Intelligence to a Global Crypto Audience





NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cointelegraph Research, a part of the leading independent publication covering the crypto economy, and EigenPhi, a specialist in verifiable, structured on-chain intelligence, today announced a data partnership that will power Cointelegraph’s reporting with high-fidelity insights into MEV dynamics, sandwich attacks, liquidity behavior, and cross-protocol transaction structures.

Under the partnership, Cointelegraph Research will use EigenPhi’s labeled datasets to surface evidence-grade analyses for readers. The collaboration focuses on making complex, rapidly evolving on-chain phenomena understandable and independently auditable, down to the transaction hash, timestamp, and ledger position.

What the Partnership Delivers

The mutual research will provide clear, easy-to-use views that answer two critical questions about stablecoins: Are sandwich attacks going up? and Who gets hit most? We will reveal the attack frequency, the caused loss, and which trading pairs and platforms see the most activity. Everything is tied back to the original transactions, so results are checkable and trustworthy, but the presentation stays plain-language and visual.

We will also explore whether attackers go after smaller trades, using metrics like size buckets (e.g., under $1K, $1K–$5K, etc.), victim shares of each bucket, and how the typical (median) victim size changes over time.

By turning raw on-chain traces into plain-language, auditable metrics, showing whether stablecoin sandwich attacks are rising, who’s most affected (especially smaller trades), how often and where they happen, and how much value is lost, this joint research makes a complex MEV problem immediately measurable, comparable, and explainable for any reader.

How Readers Benefit

Trusted, checkable stories with enough context for independent validation.

Actionable clarity on how MEV affects execution quality for retail and pro flows.

Consistency over hype through a recurring, methodologically consistent cadence.



Quotes

“Crypto audiences deserve data journalism they can inspect, not just believe. EigenPhi’s labeled, auditable datasets strengthen our ability to explain how MEV actually impacts everyday trades, especially on stablecoin pairs,” said Vladimir Shapovalov, Head of Research at Cointelegraph.

“Cointelegraph reaches the broadest cross-section of crypto participants — from first-time stablecoin users to market makers. We’re excited to help the newsroom publish analyses that are both timely and verifiable, including distribution-level evidence for trends like the rise of sandwiches on smaller tickets,” said Mars Cheng, CEO & Founder of EigenPhi.

About Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph is an independent publication covering blockchain and the crypto economy, providing news, analysis, and expert commentary to a global audience across web, social, and multimedia formats.

About EigenPhi

EigenPhi transforms raw on-chain activity into verifiable, structured intelligence. With row-level provenance, labeled entities and interaction motifs, and delivery options (API, WebSocket, Parquet), EigenPhi powers research, risk, and market-structure workflows for teams across the ecosystem.

